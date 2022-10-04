Eric Dubbin took a deep breath, and the congregants before him sat in quiet anticipation. A cold, drizzling rain tapped on the roof above their heads.
As he began to sing the solemn tune of Kol Nidre — the ancient Jewish prayer used to usher in a day of repentance — Dubbin swayed slightly, his deep voice lifting up to the rafters.
Tuesday evening marked the beginning of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. The holiday is known as the Day of Atonement, and observers use the time to reflect on and seek forgiveness for their personal and spiritual shortcomings.
"It's really the time that we're supposed to do really tough work," said Rabbi Jennifer Weiner, who leads Congregation Kol Ami of Frederick. The temple holds its services at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick.
Yom Kippur falls 10 days after Rosh Hashanah, the celebration of the Jewish new year. In the time between the two holidays, Weiner said, Jews are called to make amends with those they've wronged during the previous year.
"And then after that — and only after we've done that — then we can come before God on Yom Kippur and ask for forgiveness," Weiner said.
This year marks the first time since 2019 that Kol Ami congregants have hosted in-person services for the High Holidays.
Asked how it felt to be physically present with other worshippers again, Dubbin used the word "magic." Weiner's eye's crinkled above her mask, which concealed an obvious smile.
"To have people back in person, and to hear them read, and to have that interaction — I left Rosh Hashanah services just soaring," Weiner said. "I was on such a spiritual high."
Many observers fast on Yom Kippur, which began at sundown Tuesday and traditionally opens with a nighttime service. On Wednesday, Jews across the world will attend more services. The fast will end after 24 hours.
The first gathering of Yom Kippur is usually referred to as a Kol Nidre service, named for the plaintive prayer said toward the beginning of it.
"It's pretty haunting," said Dubbin, the cantorial soloist for Congregation Kol Ami, said of Kol Nidre's traditional melody. For many who grew up observing Yom Kippur, the sound is inextricably linked with the holiday.
This holiday season is particularly heavy for Dubbin, whose father entered hospice on Monday.
Ten days ago, Dubbin's father was well enough to watch and enjoy a live-streamed Rosh Hashanah service — an experience Dubbin described as "gratifying."
As he prepared to sing on Tuesday night, he said, his mind was on his father and his own children.
"When I was a younger father, I struggled mightily with being what I consider to be a really good dad," he said, his eyes drifting across the room, toward the tall windows and the damp October evening outside them.
Each year, on Yom Kippur, he would pray for the strength to be better.
"Please, God," he remembers thinking, "let me be this father I want to be."
Recently, Dubbin said, he wrote about these memories in a letter he gave to his children, all of whom have since grown up and moved away.
"The Yom Kippur season is really for renewal," he said.
