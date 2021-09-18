Frederick County Right to Life will hold its 12th annual banquet on Sept. 24 at Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant.
The event will begin at 6 p.m., with a social hour with a cash bar. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m.
This year’s speaker will be Sister Deirdre Byrne, a religious sister, a Doctor of Medicine and a retired colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. As an Army and missionary surgeon, she has performed surgery on the ground after natural and manmade crises in Kenya, Afghanistan, Haiti, Iraq and Sudan.
Information regarding reservations (required) and payment is available at https://frederickcoun tyrighttolife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.