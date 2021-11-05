Frederick Interfaith members, joined by those who remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of ending poverty, will converge on Nov. 14 in a Frederick observance of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
In an effort to move from prayer to action, Frederick Interfaith, in its 18th annual observance, will appeal to the Frederick community to support a new affordable housing project and to address systemic poverty.
“Our theme this year is grounded in an old African prayer: ‘When you pray, move your feet,’” said Joey Hoffman, a Frederick Interfaith member who worked with Frederick churches and nonprofit organizations to create the community’s first program in support of the national observance 18 years ago.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Frederick Interfaith volunteers will serve hot lasagna dinners to the hungry who gather at the soup kitchen operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency at 100 S. Market St., Frederick. Action will begin at 3 p.m. with food deliveries to the soup kitchen, setup, serving and cleanup. The soup kitchen is currently serving between 90 and 100 meals each night, which is fewer than before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
A virtual Interfaith Candlelight Prayer Walk will follow, from 7-7:30 p.m. The Frederick Community is invited to join via Zoom (meeting ID: 839 7668 3939; passcode: NHHAW).
Pastor Mark Groover, of Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick, will offer an opening prayer, and Habitat for Humanity representatives, including Frederick director Ron Cramer, will discuss a project to create 12 new affordable housing units on West All Saints Street. Community members will have opportunities early in 2022 to put their prayers into action with hammers and nails, paint and brush, donations of furnishings, fundraising and other activities.
According to a 2019 report by The Frederick News-Post, there was a 5,700-unit shortage of affordable housing that year, and the median gross rent in Frederick County had reached $1,338 a month. Housing prices and rents have continued to rise, and wages have not kept pace.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the virtual Zoom program will shift focus to King’s view that poverty is evil and must be eradicated. In his last book, “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community,” King issued this challenge: “The time has come for us to civilize ourselves by the total, direct and immense abolition of poverty.”
Presenters will show a video clip of his 1964 Nobel Prize acceptance speech and explore some possible ways to alleviate causes and effects of poverty in Frederick.
According to data compiled for recent United Way fundraising efforts, some 39 percent of Frederick County residents cannot afford basic needs, such as housing, childcare, food, transportation, health care and the technology essential for many contemporary jobs and education. Countywide, 7.2 percent of the population live below the federal poverty line.
Of all the injustices identified by King, “the injustice of health care is the most shocking and inhumane,” he said.
The MLK portion of the program will conclude with a presentation on health care, reasons why it is unaffordable and out of reach of many, and what local remedies there may be.
