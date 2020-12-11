The first weekday after Christmas, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Frederick typically sees thousands of visitors during the annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship.
Visitors would flock to the nearly 300-year-old church to hear flutes and bells, and the choir performed songs of worship. The smell of hot chocolate, cider and homemade cookies filled the air. Under the church’s iconic twin spires — perhaps the inspiration for a line in John Greenleaf Whittier’s poem, “Barbara Frietchie” — the church housed scores of artifacts from its long history that visitors would view.
But this year, the Evangelical Lutheran Church, and the other nine houses of worship featured on the candlelight tour, will instead offer virtual views to visitors. A free video of the event’s 20th anniversary special will be published on Visit Frederick’s website Monday. The site will also feature individual videos from the participating houses and the videos will remain online through 2021, until Visit Frederick begins to promote next year’s event.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic dashed John Fieseler’s dreams of holding the tours in person, he hopes the virtual version will keep the event alive.
“We thought that was a way to maintain the tradition even though we’re sorry folks won’t be able to get out to see the historic structures in person,” said Fieseler, the executive director of Visit Frederick.
The Rev. Douglas Jones has been head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Frederick for five years and come to love the yuletide event. However, the part he enjoys most — seeing people face to face, reaching out and touching them — can’t occur.
“We don’t want people packed in here,” he said.
On video, viewers will see depictions of the sanctuary, including the Moller pipe organ with its 2,824 pipes. Church historian Marcia Hahn offers tidbits about the church’s history, such as its role as a Civil War hospital, and its involvement in the national Sunday school movement.
Today, the pews are marked with letters and numbers to separate household groups, though in-person services stopped prior to Thanksgiving.
“I wasn’t willing to sacrifice a single member of our congregation to have services,” Jones said.
The church can seat about 650 people, including its balcony, and 140 children belong to its Sunday school. When the church held in-person services during the pandemic, they averaged about 25 to 30 people, Jones said.
Although this is a challenging time, this won’t be the first health crisis the church has survived. In October 1918, the Spanish flu led city and county authorities to close most public spaces, at first allowing churches to hold 30-minute services, according to Hahn’s perusal of church council meeting minutes. Later that month, the church temporarily discontinued services until November.
“The world was not normal for a good period of time,” Jones said.
But like 100 years ago, the church adapts to the times, and Jones and Fieseler hope people will visit virtually on the candlelight tour.
“We hope that we’ll be able to see them in person a year from now,” Fieseler said.
