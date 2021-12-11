“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go” is a fitting description for the middle of December, as most folks are making plans for Christmas.
Stores are crowded with shoppers, and office parties are being planned with employees looking expectantly to their yearly bonus. We hear Christmas music over the radio and view the many Christmas programs on TV. Homes and yards are adorned with lights and decorations, and annual plans to be with loved ones have been arranged.
Shopping season is in full swing with hints being given of what each person would like to receive. In the past, the “official start” of the Christmas shopping season was on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Stores would offer great discounts for the first 100 shoppers, usually new and exciting electronic equipment. Some shoppers camped outside stores for several days before the store opened. The doors were opened early Friday morning, then earlier Friday morning, then into the evening of Thanksgiving day. But now it seems the Christmas shopping season begins much earlier, as we have seen Christmas items in stores as early as September. This year, we are being warned by the government to get our shopping done early because of a potential shortage of items available.
But have we forgotten the real reason for the season, the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago? The focus should be on Christ and not on us. It is his birthday we are celebrating. Do we go to someone’s birthday party and bring gifts for everyone at the party except the person who is having the birthday?
At the birth of Christ, shepherds came from the nearby fields of Bethlehem and worshipped the newborn child (Luke 2:7-20). Wisemen from the east came later, traveling many miles to see Jesus. Matthew 2:11 says, “They saw the young child with Mary His mother, and fell down and worshipped Him. And when they had opened their treasures, they presented gifts to Him: gold, frankincense and myrrh.” Their attention was centered on Christ, not on themselves.
Most churches have Christmas programs focusing on the nativity scene and the birth of Christ. It is always interesting and at times entertaining to see little children dressed up like shepherds and wisemen. Some churches conduct a drive-thru nativity scene, with live animals.
Five years ago, I was scheduled for major surgery at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Baltimore just after Christmas. Because of the urgency of the surgery and my medical condition, we could not travel to be with family members. As a result, my wife and I spent a quiet Christmas at our home in Thurmont. But this provided us an opportunity to spend more time dwelling on the real message of Christmas, that Christ was born to bring us redemption.
In more recent years, our own Christmas season begins by attending the National Christian Choir Christmas concert here in the Frederick area. Christmas music helps us to understand the message of Christ’s birth and that he came to this Earth to bring us salvation through placing our faith in him for our eternal destiny.
The name “Jesus” means “He shall save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21), while “Emmanuel” translates to “God with us” (Matthew 1:23). “Christ” means Messiah, “anointed of God” (Matthew 16:16). This indicates to us that God the Father sent Jesus Christ the Son to bring redemption to those who trust in him.
This Christmas, let’s think more about him and what he accomplished for our salvation. Jesus said, “The Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10). May our hearts and minds be centered less on ourselves and more on the Savior!
Rev. Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since 1962. He is still involved in pulpit supply in various churches. He and his wife Jackie live in Thurmont and have two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
