If one traveled to the Middle East in the mid- to late-1800s and then ventured to America in 1912, they might have crossed the path of ‘Abdu’l-Baha. He is a very unique personage in the Baha’i Faith and also in human history.
No other religion has been left with the son of the prophet-founder of the faith to elaborate and to interpret the prophet’s teachings.
‘Abdu’l-Baha was the eldest son of Baha’ullah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, who proclaimed his message — the oneness of God, the oneness of religion, and the oneness of mankind — in 1863. When Baha’u’llah passed away in 1892, ‘Abdu’l-Baha, age 48, was appointed (in Baha’u’llah’s will), as the Center of the Covenant.
It should be emphasized that ‘Abdu’l-Baha was not a prophet and did not want to be confused as one, but as the Center of the Covenant, he gave the Baha’i faith the solidarity and continuity necessary to keep stability within the faith. Baha’u’llah wanted to ensure the faith would not be split into sects,and to uphold unity as the fundamental principle of the Baha’i faith.
‘Abdu’l-Baha is also the interpreter of his father, Baha’u’llah’s word, and the perfect exemplar of the Baha’i faith. Baha’u’llah’s writings and teachings are extremely thoughtful and discerning, so Baha’u’llah thought it was necessary to appoint an interpreter so that mankind would be able to understand the teachings by reading and studying ‘Abdul-Baha’s explanations in his tablets and authenticated transcripts of Baha’u’llah’s talks.
‘Abdu’l-Baha was born before midnight on May 23, 1844, in Tehran, Iran. As a youth, he was Baha’u’llah’s closest companion. ‘Abdu’l-Baha is a title, which in Arabic, means “The Servant of the Glory (of God),” and served the Baha’i faith as an ambassador for international peace and a champion of social justice. The year 2021 marks 100 years since ‘Abdu’l-Baha’s passing, and the members of the Baha’i faith worldwide are reflecting and remembering the immeasurable impacts of ‘Abdul-Baha’s life, both to the worldwide Baha’i community and to the world at large.
As we have studied throughout history, all the prophets of God have been persecuted and have endured severe tests and trials. Baha’u’llah also underwent severe exiles and imprisonments with beatings and chains. ‘Abdu’l-Baha, beginning as a child of 8 years old, accompanied his father on Baha’u’llah’s many banishments from Iran to Baghdad, to Constantinople, to Adrianople, and lastly to Akka, the prison by the sea, in Israel. During the last few years of Baha’u’llah’s life, he was able to be released from prison, and ‘Abdu’l-Baha moved him to a residence outside of Akka at Bahji.
‘Abdu’l-Baha was known for his kindness, generosity, love and ministering to the poor. During World War I while living in Haifa, Israel, a blockade threatened a multitude of people there, but ‘Abdu’l-Baha prevented many civilians from starvation — earlier in 1912 he had organized huge farm operations near Tiberias, growing wheat and teaching the villagers to grow prolific corn crops. He bestowed this wheat and corn upon the hungry in Haifa and Akka, regardless of religion or nationality from 1914 to 1918, saving them from the horror of famine.
Many other stories of ‘Abdu’l Baha’s benevolence regard his coats, or cloaks. His wife had gone on a journey and left a second cloak for him with his daughter, as she thought he might give his cloak away and not have one for warmth. The daughter was to keep this cloak secret, but after asking his daughter if he had another one, she told him about the second cloak. He asked, “How could I be happy having having two cloaks when there are others who have none?” With this, he gave the second cloak away.
On April 11, 1912, 20 years after his father passed and he became the Center of the Covenant, ‘Abdu’l-Baha traveled by ship on the S.S. Cedric to America to visit the many American Baha’is and friends, and he traversed the country for 239 days. He spent the next eight months traveling and speaking to crowds of Baha’is and seekers to unify mankind.
His message was always about unity.
‘Abdu’l-Baha revealed this Prayer for America:
“O Thou kind Lord! This gathering is turning to Thee. These hearts are radiant with Thy love. These minds and spirits are exhilarated by the message of Thy glad-tidings. O God! Let this American democracy become glorious in spiritual degrees even as it has aspired to material degrees, and render this just government victorious. Confirm this revered nation to upraise the standard of the oneness of humanity, to promulgate the Most Great Peace, to become thereby most glorious and praiseworthy among all the nations of the world. O God! This American nation is worthy of Thy favors and is deserving of Thy mercy. Make it precious and near to Thee through Thy bounty and bestowal.”
As Abdu’l-Baha was preparing to say farewell to America in 1912 after his long, 239-day visit, visit, he shared this message: “Your duty is of another kind, for you are informed of the mysteries of God. Your eyes are illumined; your ears are quickened with hearing. You must, therefore, look toward each other and then toward mankind with the utmost love and kindness. You have no excuse to bring before God if you fail to live according to his command, for you are informed of that which constitutes the good pleasure of God. You have heard his commandments and precepts. You must, therefore be kind to all men; you must even treat your enemies as your friends. You must consider your evil-wishers as your well-wishers. Those who are not agreeable toward you must be regarded as those who are congenial and pleasant so that, perchance, this darkness of disagreement and conflict may disappear from amongst men and the light of the divine may shine forth, so that the Orient may be illumined and the Occident filled with fragrance, nay, so that the East and the West may embrace each other in love and deal with one another in sympathy and affection. Until man reaches this high station, the world of humanity shall not find rest, and eternal felicity shall not be attained. But if man lives up to these divine commandments, this world of earth shall be transformed into the world of heaven, and this material sphere shall be converted into a paradise of glory. It is my hope that you may become successful in this high calling so that like brilliant lamps you may cast light upon the world of humanity and quicken and stir the body of existence like unto a spirit of life. This is eternal glory. This is immortal life. This is heavenly attainment. This is being created in the image and likeness of God. And unto this I call you, praying to God to strengthen and bless you.” (Promulgation of Universal Peace)
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
