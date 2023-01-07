It is always interesting to enter a new year after an election has taken place. Newly elected officials, on the county level, the state level and the national level, have made various promises during their recent campaigns, and now they are endeavoring to carry out their plans. The voters have spoken and are depending on them to fulfill those promises.
Some of the promises made are impossible to fulfill. Others make promises just to get elected, with no intention of keeping their word.
No president knows fully what is in his future. President John F. Kennedy had plans for the country but was assassinated a few years after he was elected. President Ronald Reagan was shot but survived. President George W. Bush, on election day and inauguration day, did not see 9/11 coming, but events of that day drastically changed his presidency — and our nation — forever.
In the Bible, we are encouraged to make plans but warned about being boastful: “Come now, you who say, ‘today or tomorrow we will go into such a city and continue there a year, and buy and sell, and get gain’: Whereas you do not know what shall be tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away. For you ought to say, ‘If the Lord wills, we shall live, and do this or that.’ But now you rejoice in your boastings: all such rejoicing is evil” (James 4:13-16).
While we cannot depend on the promises of man, we can trust God to keep his word. Numbers 23:19 says, “God is not a man, that He should lie; neither the son of man, that He should repent: has He said, and shall He not do it? or has He spoken, and shall He not make it good?”
Psalm 32:8 gives us an example of what God can do for us in our individual lives: “I will instruct you and teach you in the way which you shall go, I will guide you with my eye.” God is abundantly able to do this because He has perfect knowledge of the future and is never surprised nor caught off guard: “Known unto God are all His works from the beginning of the world” (Acts 15:18).
God is all-powerful and able to carry out all of his promises to us: “He is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think according to the power that works in us” (Ephesians 3:20). God desires the best for us and wants to bless us. “I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end” (Jeremiah 29:11).
We are now in January, and Christmas has passed, but the miracle of Christ’s birth and its effects upon the world continue on. The birth of Christ in Bethlehem was planned by the Lord before the foundation of the world (Revelation 13:8) but “in the fullness of time, God sent forth His Son” (Galatians 4:4). The Bible teaches that the purpose of Christ coming to Earth was to be our savior: “The Father sent the Son to be the Savior of the world” (1 John 4:14). The name Jesus means “He shall save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21). Jesus fulfilled the Father’s plans by dying for our sins on the cross: “God commended His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
The Bible declares: “The Lord is not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9). God offers salvation “to everyone who calls on the name of the Lord” (Romans 10:13).
Christians believe the Lord has perfect knowledge of the future and has great power and desires the best for us, so we are exhorted to follow his direction and to accept the salvation he has provided.
The Rev. L. Samuel Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since 1962. He is still involved in pulpit supply in various churches. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Thurmont and have two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
