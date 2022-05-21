Rabbi Moshe Alshich — known as the Alshich HaKodesh, one of the great 16th-century Jewish mystics of Tzfat — taught that “any material object which has no aspect of spirituality in its makeup will decay and not exist, as a person when they die, for the lack of spirituality in their body causes it to die. For all things that G-d created, even though they are all material, they will not continue to exist or rest but rather they will decay daily.”
Life, he argues, is more than a series of biological processes; it is a vital force that animates the material and causes it to live. If this force, which he identifies as the soul or spirituality, ceases to exist within an object, that object will be unable to sustain itself.
When G-d first created the world, the Alshich HaKodesh tells us that “it was material as a body without a soul, it was destined to decay and not continue in its existence.” That is why, on the seventh day, when the work of Creation was complete, G-d vayinafash. This last Hebrew word is a verbal form of the word for soul, nefesh, which might be loosely translated as to soulify, or as the Alshich chooses to translate, “[G-d] gave the world a soul/nefesh to sustain it.”
Although G-d had formed the physical structures of the world, it was not alive until he “gave the world a soul to sustain it.” Mere existence is not the same thing as truly living. To live implies vitality, growth and renewal.
Just as this is true with the material world, so is it true for our inner lives. There are moments when we feel dead inside, when our daily life feels like a never ending series of mundane tasks repeatedly carrying us from one moment to the next. Stretches of boredom or paralyzing instances of anxiety can leave us feeling as if the vitality of our life is being sucked out of us; as if we are merely surviving rather than living.
The cure, the Alshich HaKodesh would say, is to follow the example of our Creator. To take a moment and pause, shavat/cease, as G-d did on the seventh day. Try to center yourself and feel present in the moment. In this space of presence, one can strive to rediscover the meaning, purpose and beauty of one’s life. Through doing so, we can vayinafash, or regift ourselves with a soul/nefesh to sustain us.
The key to a meaningful life is the maintenance of soul. Not “a” soul, but soul. The ability to infuse vitality into our life activities. To live with soul, to play with soul, to work with soul, and to serve a cause greater than ourselves with all of our heart and all of our soul.
The dual nature of ceasing and then infusing soul (shavat vayinafash — Exodus 31:17) on the very first Shabbat, or Sabbath, is how G-d injected vitality into our world. Through cultivating a regular practice of ceasing/stilling ourselves (in fact, the word Shabbat derives from the word shavat, which literally means “to cease”), we learn to slow down and take stock of ourselves, and we are invited to experience a renewed sense of soul which can sustain us in the busy and noisy moments of everyday life.
Whether through the observance of Shabbat, meditation, prayer, yoga or a quiet evening walk, may we each discover the vitality born of being purely present in the moment.
Rabbi Jordan Hersh serves the Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick. A graduate of the Jewish Theological Seminary, he spent a year with Beth Sholom as a Gladstein Fellow before becoming its full-time rabbi.
