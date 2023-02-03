Nazarene Church.jpg

The new location of the Good News Presbyterian Church.

 Courtesy photo

Good News Presbyterian Church will begin holding its Sunday worship services at the building of the former Frederick Church of the Nazarene, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, on Feb. 5.

Since 2001, under Pastor Peter Kemeny, the church has met at local schools. It has met at Tuscarora Elementary School since 2004.

