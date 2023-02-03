Good News Presbyterian Church will begin holding its Sunday worship services at the building of the former Frederick Church of the Nazarene, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, on Feb. 5.
Since 2001, under Pastor Peter Kemeny, the church has met at local schools. It has met at Tuscarora Elementary School since 2004.
Good News Presbyterian is a member congregation of the theologically conservative Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, the oldest Presbyterian denomination in the United States. Its Sunday worship services join classic, reverent worship with Bible-based preaching. Pastor Kemeny alternates between preaching through books of the Old and New Testaments.
The church offers ministries for all ages, including children, teens and young adults. Fifty-four students are enrolled in its after-school Bible club at Tuscarora Elementary School.
This spring, Pastor Kemeny will lead an investigative study for inquirers who want to examine the claims of Christ.
Frederick Church of the Nazarene closed its doors in October.
For more information on Good News Presbyterian, call 301-473-7070 or visit goodnewspres.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.