As human beings, children of God, life comes at us quickly and often brings us tests and tears that we are not expecting. When a family member or friend becomes terminally ill or dies suddenly, our feelings and perceptions are both sharpened and jumbled. We become acutely aware of the value and limitations of our physical bodies but hopefully also gain a huge awareness of our souls and our spirituality.
While overwhelmed with grief and confusion, we can pray to God to help us through the life-changing passage.
“Wert thou to attain to but a dewdrop of the crystal waters of divine knowledge, thou wouldst readily realize that true life is not the life of the flesh but of the spirit. For the life of the flesh is common to both men and animals, whereas the life of the spirit is possessed only by the pure in heart who have quaffed from the ocean of faith and partaken of the fruit of certitude. This life knoweth no death, and this existence is crowned by immortality. Even as it has been said, ‘He who is a true believer liveth both in this world and in the world to come” (Baha’u’llah, Prophet Founder of the Baha’i Faith, Kitab-i-Iqan).
Family and friends may wonder how to go on with life after an unexpected tragedy that changes their lives. This is probably one of life’s greatest challenges, but it also offers us a time to ask God for his healing.
Mourning a loved one is difficult and heart-wrenching, but prayer, recalling sweet memories and trying to live a life to honor them and perform goodly and charitable deeds in their names can be a step forward for both our deceased loved ones and for us.
We are not alone in our grief , and joining a bereavement group can assist in both mourning a loved one and trying to move forward into a changed part of life.
Even though our loved one is physically gone, their spirit lives on.
‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the Prophet Founder of the Baha’i Faith shared, “Those who have ascended have different attributes from those who are still on earth, yet there is no real separation. ‘In prayer there is a mingling of station, a mingling of condition. Pray for them as they pray for you’” (‘Abdu’l-Baha in London).
Often while mourning loved ones, the feelings of loneliness and missing them totally consumes us. It is normal to struggle with our feelings and sorrow while grieving and even to feel helpless. ‘Abdu’l-Baha offered this: “As to the question whether the souls will recognize each other in the spiritual world: This fact is certain; for the Kingdom is the world of vision where all the concealed realities will become disclosed. How much more the well-known souls will become manifest. The mysteries of which man is heedless in the earthly world, those will he discover in the heavenly world, and there will be informed of the secrets of the truth; how much more will he recognize or discover persons with whom he has been associated. Undoubtedly, the holy souls who find a pure eye and are favored with insight will in the Kingdom of lights, be acquainted with all mysteries, and will seek the bounty of witnessing the reality of every great soul. They will even manifestly behold the beauty of God in that world. Likewise, they will find all the friends of God, both those of the former and recent times, present in the heavenly assemblage.
“The difference and distinction between men will naturally become realized after their departure from this mortal world. But this distinction is not in respect to place, but in respect to the soul and conscience. For the Kingdom of God is sanctified (or free) from time and place; it is another world and another universe. And know thou for a certainty that in the divine world the spiritual beloved ones will recognize one another, and will seek union with each other, but a spiritual union” (Baha’i World Faith).
Another reassurance about our souls when we leave this world is this: “From the moment the soul leaves the body and arrives in the Heavenly World, its evolution is spiritual, and that evolution is: The approaching unto God” (‘Abdu’l-Baha, Paris Talks).
Baha’u’llah affirmed that after our passing from this life, our soul will continue to grow closer to God: “O Son of Man! Thou art My dominion and My dominion perisheth not; wherefore fearest thou thy perishing? Thou art My light and My light shall never be extinguished; why dost thou dread extinction? Thou art My glory and My glory fadeth not; thou art My robe and My robe shall never be outworn. Abide then in thy love for Me, that thou mayest find Me in the realm of Glory” (Hidden Words of Baha’u’llah).
Praying for the departed can bring peace and calm to those mourning them and also brings spiritual joy to our departed loved ones.
“O My God! O Thou forgiver of sins, bestower of gifts, dispeller of afflictions! Verily I beseech Thee to forgive the sins of such as have abandoned the physical garment and have ascended to the spiritual world. O my Lord! Purify them from trespasses, dispel their sorrows, and change their darkness into light. Cause them to enter the garden of happiness, cleanse them with the most pure water, and grant them to behold Thy splendors on the loftiest mount” (‘Abdu’l-Baha, Baha’i Prayers).
Baha’u’llah promised us, “Sorrow not, if in these days and on this earthly plane, things contrary to your wishes have been ordained and manifested by God, for days of blissful joy, of heavenly delight, are assuredly in store for you. Worlds, holy and spiritually glorious, will be unveiled to your eyes. You are destined by Him, in this world and hereafter, to partake of their benefits, to share in their joys, and to obtain a portion of their sustaining grace. To each and every one of them you will, no doubt, attain” (Gleanings).
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
