The shocking murders of 10 African-American people in Buffalo, New York, at a grocery store on a Saturday in May — this senseless act and other murders of innocent people who were going about their daily routines — let us pray and hope we never accept this horror from one human being to others and never get used to it.
Sadly, we’ve also witnessed this type of massacre in our schools, mostly recently at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, but also Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, Sandy Hook in Connecticut and many more.
This is too much violence in our society and an abomination unto God. God has bestowed upon all of us a most precious gift, the gift of life, and no one has the right to viciously or otherwise deprive other human beings of their lives.
One of the sicknesses in our society today is hate and prejudice against others, especially minorities, which caused the Buffalo carnage.
‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith announced: “Concerning the prejudice of race; it is an illusion, a superstition pure and simple, for God created us all of one race. … In the beginning also there were no limits and boundaries between the different lands; no part of the earth belonged more to one people than to another. In the sight of God there is no difference between the various races. Why should men invent such a prejudice? How can we uphold war caused by such an illusion? God has not created men that they should destroy one another. All races, tribes, sects and classes share equally in the bounty of their Heavenly Father. The only difference here lies in the degree of faithfulness, of obedience to the laws of God. There are some who are lighted torches; there are others who shine as stars in the sky of humanity. The lovers of mankind, these are the superior men, of whatever nation, creed or color they may be” (Baha’u’llah and the New Era).
‘Abdu-l Baha also mentioned: “And the breeding-ground of all these tragedies is prejudice: prejudice of race and nation, of religion, of political opinion; and the root cause of prejudice is blind imitation of the past – imitation in religion, in racial attitudes, in national bias, in politics. So long as this aping of the past persisteth, just so long will the foundations of the social order be blown to the four winds, just so long will humanity be continually exposed to direst peril” (“Selections from the Writings of ‘Abdu’l-Baha”).
I think that when children are young, they form opinions of people from their parents, neighbors and any activities and schools they attend. When I was about 5 years old, I saw a painting of Jesus and surrounded by little children. We were taught the song “Red, yellow, black and white, all are precious in his sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world.” That painting and song has stayed ingrained in my beliefs to this day.
As I grew older, I heard some adults making negative remarks about minorities, and I could not understand their thinking; this was puzzling to me. After my sophomore year in high school, my family moved from a small town in the Midwest to Northern Virginia. Moving in the summer was hard, as I did not know anyone my age, and the first friend I made was a girl who lived a block away, and we became good friends. She told me about her religion, the Baha’i Faith, and often invited me to prayer gatherings, firesides, religious services and holiday events.
The next summer, her family traveled to Eliot, Maine, to attend a week at the Baha’i Summer School, GreenAcre, and they invited me to accompany them. After we arrived at GreenAcre, we met many people — children, teens and adults from all over the world. We attended classes on Baha’i teachings, enjoyed art activities and at night, the youths would gather in the main hall and sing songs and enjoy conversation.
What really impressed me at GreenAcre, and at my friend’s home for Baha’i gatherings, was the diversity of the people there. Not only were there people who were red, yellow, black, brown and white, but they all really enjoyed being together. The song from my childhood came back to me. It was at GreenAcre that I became a Baha’i.
Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith wrote in the late 1800s : “O CHILDREN OF MEN! Know ye why We created you all from the same dust? That no one should exalt himself over the other. Ponder at all times in your hearts how ye were created. Since We have created you all from one same substance it is incumbent on you to be even as one soul, to walk with the same feet, eat with the same mouth and dwell in the land, that from your inmost being, by your deeds and actions, the signs of oneness and the essence of detachment may be made manifest. Such is My counsel to you, O concourse of light! Heed ye this counsel that ye may obtain the fruit of holiness from the tree of wondrous glory” (“Hidden Words No. 68”).
We know that man was created in the image and likeness of God, and shouldn’t this propel our daily thoughts and actions, in all areas of our lives, especially when interacting with others?
‘Abdu’l-Baha said, “Therefore, every man imbued with divine qualities, who reflects heavenly moralities and perfections, who is the expression of ideal and praiseworthy attributes, is, verily, in the image and likeness of God. If a man possesses wealth, can we call him an image and likeness of God? Or is human honor and notoriety the criterion of divine nearness? Can we apply the test of racial color and say that man of a certain hue — white, black, brown, yellow, red — is the true image of his Creator? We must conclude that color is not the standard and estimate of judgment and that it is of no importance, for color is accidental in nature. The spirit and intelligence of man is essential, and that is the manifestation of divine virtues, the merciful bestowals of God, the eternal life and baptism through the Holy Spirit. Therefore, be it known that color or race is of no importance. He who is the image and likeness of God, who is the manifestation of the bestowals of God, is acceptable at the threshold of God — whether his color be white, black, yellow, red or brown; it matters not. Man is not man simply because of bodily attributes. The standard of divine measure and judgment is his intelligence and spirit” (“Promulgation of Universal Peace”).
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
Very beautiful. It is not the rights and freedoms we believe are due us that matter, but rather how we serve humanity and live together in harmony.
