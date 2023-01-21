It’s only January, and 2023 is a frenzy!
A new year appears to have “all the time in the world,” but many of us are already stressed, at our wit’s end and feeling out of control.
How do we restart 2023, so that equilibrium is restored?
If we’re attentive, God is eager to show us the way.
Here are a few suggestions to restart your year.
Pursue the deeper things
A sense of direction seldom develops on the surface of life but in deep, profound things. The writer of Proverbs observes, “The purpose in a man’s heart is like deep water, but a man of understanding will draw it out” (Proverbs 20:5 ESV). Few recognize this truth, but wise people tap into the veiled, exploring what others ignore.
Clovis Chappell tells of two steamboats traveling the Mississippi toward New Orleans. They got competitive and began to race toward their destination. At first, they were within proximity of each another, but then one of the boats fell behind. The problem? Not enough fuel to attain the speed necessary to win the race. And so, the boat’s captain did a desperate thing: He took all the boat’s cargo — boxes of merchandise and valuables — and tossed them into the boat’s furnaces to attain extra speed. Presto! The momentum came and the boat pulled ahead, arriving at New Orleans first, winning the race. But at what price? The boat won the contest but burned its cargo in the process!
A lot of us burn our cargo. We burn through marriages, children, moral standards, health, all in an attempt to win the race. But at what price? Is it any wonder God implores us to pursue deeper, spiritual things? Don’t just pick up your bank statement; pick up your spouse or grandchild and hold them tight. Don’t just dive into a TV show; dive into God’s creation by observing a butterfly, taking a hike or tracking a cloud.
Focus, focus, focus
Count on life to spin out of control whenever we become lax and inattentive. Proverbs warns: “Wisdom is never out of sight of a discerning man, but a stupid man’s eyes are roving everywhere” (Proverbs 17:24 NEB).
A proven way to achieve greater attentiveness is developing a “rule of life.” Historically grounded in the teaching of St. Benedict, a “rule of life” is a roadmap, helping us regain direction and focus for a particular season.
Steven Macchia advises we craft it from answers from five questions:
1) What are my primary relationships (roles)?
2) What are my deepest God-given gifts, talents and temperaments (gifts)?
3) What are my deepest longings and core values (desires)?
4) What is the intentional passion God has planted in me (vision)?
5) What am I currently doing to pursue my vision (mission)?
After responding to these questions, Macchia then counsels that we prioritize the answers, giving our time not to everything and everyone but to our primary roles, gifts, desires, vision and mission.
Elevate outlook and dispositionWe always get more done and gain more control when we’re hopeful and forward-looking. “A glad heart is excellent medicine, a spirit depressed wastes the bones away” (Proverbs 17:22 JB). It also wastes a lot of time. When I’m down, a lot of life slips through my fingers, but when I recalibrate my disposition, as I acknowledge my countenance is my choice, my attitude is my decision, and my mood is my determination, things shift.
“The Pianist” is an important movie portraying the story of Wladyslaw Szpilman, one of the great pianists of the 20th century. At one point, he’s hunted by the Nazis and needs to live underground, but his location is right across from a Nazi hospital.
“You are living in the heart of the lion’s den,” a friend warns. “Keep as quiet as possible.”
But does Szpilman listen? No. Immediately after the friend leaves, Szpilman goes over to his piano and lifts the cover off the keys. And the music begins: glorious, triumphant, uplifting! But then the camera does an odd thing. It pans down to Szpilman’s hands, and we see that his hands aren’t touching the keys! The music, the glorious music, the triumphant music, is all within Szpilman’s heart.
The music can be within our hearts as well. Even when circumstances are not ideal, glorious music — triumphant music, God’s music — can play within our innermost soul. Routines can be wrecked. Schedules can spin out of control. A new year can “jump the track,” but a spirit of revision and revival can nevertheless stir.
And so, hear the music — God’s music — the glorious music that will play as we give our schedules, time, worries, stress and routine to the deep focus and priorities of our Maker, who’s eager to renew a new year.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant and writer. He serves as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
