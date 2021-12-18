Throughout our lives, we are watched over by God, but how do we ever know or understand him, or can we even ever know or understand him?
Think about a beautiful painting — can the painting ever know its painter? God, our Creator, has bestowed upon us our very lives, and every breath we take is dependent upon his holy blessing. Additionally, the Holy Books tell us that mankind was created in the image and likeness of God. Since we have been given this greatest of all gifts, being created in God’s image and likeness, shouldn’t we strive every day to behave in such a manner that is acceptable to God — to reflect heavenly moralities and perfections?
To try to know God, it seems that we should study our holy books and prayers, endeavor every day to manifest love and kindness to all peoples, try to live our daily lives as a blessing to all mankind, and use God’s teachings as a blueprint for our lives. “Strive that your actions day-by-day may be beautiful prayers,” as ‘Abdu’l Baha, the son of the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith wrote (Paris Talks).
In order to live this way, the following writing from Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith (in Tablets of Baha’u’llah), may help:
The source of all good is trust in God, submission unto His command, and contentment with His Holy will and pleasure.
The essence of wisdom is the fear of God, the dread of His scourge and punishment, and the apprehension of His justice and decree.
The essence of religion is to testify unto that which the Lord hath revealed, and follow that which He hath ordained in His mighty Book.
The source of all glory is acceptance of whatsoever the Lord hath bestowed, and contentment with that which God hath ordained.
The essence of love is for man to turn his heart to the Beloved One, and sever himself from all else but Him, and desire naught save that which is the desire of his Lord.
True remembrance is to make mention of the Lord, the All-Praised, and forget aught else beside Him.
As human beings, we are all children of God. Our souls are all generated by the will of God, and we were born as pure and spiritual beings. However, as we grow on Earth, we develop at individual increments. Some of us are moving toward God’s teachings, and some of us are choosing different paths.
What is perplexing is: Why would any human being choose to hate or harm others, who as children of God, possess hearts that are in reality the doors to the kingdom of heaven?
The following writing from ‘Abdu’l-Baha shares the message of God’s promise of peace: “God has created us all human, and all countries of the world are parts of the same globe. We are all His servants. He is kind and just to all. Why should we be unkind and unjust to each other? He provides for all. Why should we deprive one another? He protects and preserves all. Why should we kill our fellow creatures? If this warfare and strife be for the sake of religion, it is evident that it violates the spirit and basis of religion. All the divine Manifestations have proclaimed the oneness of God and the unity of mankind. They have taught that men should love and mutually help each other in order that they might progress. Now if this conception of religion be true, its essential principle is the oneness of humanity. The fundamental truth of the Manifestations is peace. This underlies all religion, all justice. The divine purpose is that men should live in unity, concord, and agreement, and should love one another. Consider the virtues of the human world and realize that the oneness of humanity is the primary foundation of them all. Read the Gospel and the other Holy Books. You will find their fundamentals are one and the same. Therefore, unity is the essential truth of religion and, when so understood, embraces all the virtues of the human world”(Promulgation of Universal Peace).
As creatures of God, we have been given spiritual power, enabling us to rise above the world of material things and to live in synchronicity with God’s teachings. By practicing our spirituality and focusing on what God prescribes for us, we can bring unity and peace to a world hungering for this serenity. While we may never be able to completely know God, we may be enabled to grow closer to our Lord.
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
