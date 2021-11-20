At some moment since the pandemic began last year, who hasn’t questioned God or a higher power? The senseless deaths, families grieving loved ones from across a screen, layers of suffering.
Hospital workers, those committed to healing fellow humans and, when that becomes impossible, shepherding their souls and their families through the transition of death, are not immune from spiritual struggles. Chicago health care workers said faith or spiritual practices helped bolster them during the pandemic, even as they also wrestled with huge questions that, often, ultimately had no answer.
“We’re trying to put meaning to something that we don’t understand, or that is complex,” said the Rev. Andrew Travis, manager of spiritual care services at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
As staffers sought guidance and support during a deadly pandemic, hospitals tried to create community, from creating meditative rooms to self-care programs. Some created gratitude efforts such as bringing tea and pastries around on carts; others responded to staff requests for nondenominational prayer by creating an optional, regular time to bow heads. Some began shifts by reciting a prayer with lines relating to protective gear: “As I put on my gloves, I ask that you steady my hands to do your work.” Pastoral care staffers round on different units, offering prayer or support, just as doctors have rounds to check on patients.
Spirituality can help health care providers cope, but it’s “often overlooked,” according to a JAMA essay recently published by a Swiss physician. Things such as mindfulness and meditation can provide comfort, as can prayer and walking in nature. During COVID-19, stressed providers facing burnout could benefit from practices such as meditation and prayer, which can clear the mind, quiet emotions and reduce stress.
Travis described spirituality as what connects us with things outside of ourselves. For some, that might be called God, or a higher power; for others, it might be people they work with, or family.
“Spirituality is also a search for meaning,” he said. “Why is this happening? Why is this patient doing poorly and this patient is doing well? Those are all spiritual questions.”
The Rev. Anna Lee Hisey Pierson, a staff chaplain at Good Samaritan Hospital, is open about the exhaustion she herself has experienced as she seeks to share the burden of other seekers.
“It’s not about us having the answer, it’s about us helping you find your answer,” she said.
Marzena Przeszlo knows well how spirituality can comfort but also be challenged. She’s familiar with how tragedy can bring people closer to God, not only as a staff chaplain in pastoral care services at the University of Illinois Hospital, but also as a Polish immigrant who became a widowed young mom years ago. After studying theology and training to become a nurse, she saw a chaplain working in a room during a night shift and knew it was the fit for her.
After years comforting patients, like many chaplains, she has found herself increasingly supporting exhausted and struggling staff during the pandemic, from dispensing communion to, on a recent weekday morning, strumming a rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” as nurses sang along and her Toms shoes tapped the hospital floor.
With the ever-present guitar she carries on her back, she spoke about countless daily prayers and myriad ways she helps seek spiritual solace. Przeszlo has herself wrestled with life’s big questions even as she helps guide others, some who have faith and some who have none. Some colleagues’ faith has grown; others has been shaken. Often, it is a mixture of both.
“They needed something to hold onto,” Przeszlo said.
Like many others, health care workers have asked themselves many questions. Why does God let bad things happen? How do we reach God? Is it selfish to seek our own protection? What do we believe, and how has that changed? What is our purpose?
Purpose can be key for health care workers such as nurses, who get into the field to help people.
During COVID, they found they could not.
The weight of people dying so quickly and so often took a toll on Ruth Ann Nichols-Walker, a nurse in the critical care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. A self-described “God girl,” she found herself weighted down by death. Nurses helped intubate patients; they cleaned the rooms when they emptied. They found themselves alone in patients’ rooms with protective gear and no one able to assist without risking added exposure. Everything kept changing “in warp speed,” she said.
A nurse friend told her that in life, doors open and doors close, but “it sure is hell in the hallway.”
Nichols-Walker would pray with patients who asked her to. She sang “Amazing Grace” to an 88-year-old patient. She offered her gloved hand to hold.
As she sought to take care of others, her Lutheran faith bolstered her with a belief that a higher power was caretaking her.
“Somehow I knew that God would always take care of me,” she said. “And if not, he would take care of my family.”
At night, she began going on walks with a close friend, finding the movement meditating and the fellowship a fuel.
“We lost a lot of people,” she said. “We talked about everything, and we walked.”
Nightly prayer helped Dr. Aziz Ansari, associate chief medical officer and professor of medicine at Loyola Medical Center in Illinois, get through the fear of the beginning of the pandemic. He leaned on his Muslim faith, which taught him God will not put a burden on someone that they cannot handle. What did that look like during a pandemic? To him, as a leader, it meant not asking staffers to do anything he would not also be willing to do. And it meant wrestling with fear as he sought to work beyond his own mortality toward servitude to others.
“We literally thought we were going to die,” he said. “Honestly, for me, it was faith and prayer that would help navigate the fears and anxiety.”
He remembered that with every hardship came ease. He never thought ease would come so quickly as in the shape of a vaccine available by December, something he believes is a “miracle from God.” “I believe that’s through God’s mercy that that was allowed to happen.”
Since the pandemic began, Sonia Ramos has worked near COVID patients as a customer service specialist at the University of Illinois Hospital. A Catholic, the pandemic meant the two grandchildren who lived with her weren’t able to have their typical confirmation and first communion; it also meant she lived in fear of bringing home a deadly virus.
She often calls on God.
“I catch myself talking to God a lot now,” she said. She asked, “Why are we going through this? When is this going to go away?”
She has felt a holy presence in these hallways, while sitting behind her desk, while patients lie in beds feet away. “I think his soul is right here with us, and I think he has gotten closer and closer to us.”
For her, these months deepened her faith. If a higher power placed her there, she said, “I think there was a reason.”
Others, Przeszlo said, might be struggling. She seeks to understand what anchors them to this world — what matters to them and what has helped them cope during previous hard times.
She recalled a patient who was dying but holding on for reasons no one seemed to understand. Finally, the granddaughter mentioned the woman’s dog, how the patient could not remember family members’ names, but she never forgot to take the dog out or feed it. They found a way to bring the dog to her bedside.
“She died shortly after,” she said. “Everybody has something. … Every situation is different. Every human being is different.’
Now, vaccines are available and the initial fears, such as infecting family members at home, have subsided. People rely on spiritual teachings to remain patient amid new challenges. Travis said staffers struggle with anger after treating young people on ventilators who were not vaccinated.
“It creates a struggle within a caregiver’s heart or soul, because they get in it to help people get better, to heal, and then there’s this guilt and anger that goes along with it,” he said, “that you wouldn’t be in this position if you would have gotten the vaccine.”
Ajimol Lukose, a senior director of nursing at Swedish Hospital, prayed daily for her patients as well as praying for scientists to discover medication and treatment. She recounts seeing her staffers sit at patients’ deathbeds, praying for them, holding their hands. “Because the family couldn’t be there, they were the people supporting them spiritually, holding a hand, saying a prayer, and letting them go, letting their soul go.”
It helped her come to work every day, moments like those.
Her faith wasn’t challenged, exactly, but rather needed strengthening as she witnessed such suffering. “I had to believe more in God,” she said. She’s always believed in a supernatural power in the universe. She prayed for the courage and the strength to take care of patients. Her faith, she said, became like a blanket. “It comforted me,” she said.
She prays still for the souls of the staff members who died. “Even now, I go to the chapel, and still we have the photos there,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.