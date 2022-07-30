“How great is our God/ sing with me/ how great is our God” is part of a Christian song by Chris Tomlin that is often sung during worship. Recently it has resonated with me as my mind and spirit have been drawn to study more about the nature and character of God.
Some congregations reaffirm their belief in the God of the Bible by regularly reciting one of the creeds of the early church. Regular teaching and preaching about the attributes of God as revealed in the Old and New Testaments is not as common as it was in my youth.
Methodists believe God created the universe and fine-tuned the Earth to create a perfect environment for the people and other animals he would place there. And God had a purpose in doing so: He desired the love and obedient friendship of humankind.
In my life with God, I have been hungry and thirsty to know more about him. It has been a quest that will continue to occupy whatever time remains to me. Writings by Pastor A.W. Tozer have added to my understanding and awe of the presence of God. But many more witnesses to God’s grace have also marked my path.
Just as I was straining to process new ideas and evidence of God’s greatness, a few days ago the media rushed to share photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. Just in case we thought we were no longer amazed by the vastness, complexity and stunning beauty of space, there is more — and apparently these are only the preliminary snapshots! In the face of all the glory and majesty of the celestial neighborhood we live in, some doubters will echo the first Russian astronaut who claimed that he didn’t see God in space.
The psalmist says in Psalm 14:1, “The fool says in his heart there is no God.” The word translated “fool” does not necessarily mean an unintelligent person but often indicates a wicked or unbelieving person. Only the willfully ignorant or the spiritually blind can have no hint of the Designer of the universe and everything in it.
True scientists follow the science, not their own prejudices. They don’t ignore evidence that contradicts their preconceived assumptions and motives. There is no longer a credible debate about whether the universe was created by chance or by intelligent design. Mankind has not been able to create life purposely, never mind by chance. The best we can do is search for ways to use the materials and the intelligence God has given us to serve and love our Creator and to love our neighbors as ourselves.
The evidence of the existence of God is not only in the world around us. The signature of God is stamped on our DNA and is reproduced in the cells of our bodies. A protein named laminin is what holds each of us together as a physical, functioning entity. Information about laminin can be found on the web. For those who don’t have access to the web, I will tell you something I learned there. Laminin is a protein molecule in the shape of a cross!
The Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit were present in the Trinity when God said, “Let us make man in our own image” (Genesis 1:26). Can you imagine the infinite love that designed our bodies and tucked away the sign of the cross to be discovered thousands of years later?
Even with all the information we have about God, knowing about him is not the purpose of God. I believe God wants us to know him as he knows us, and the way he made that possible was by sending the son of God, Jesus Messiah, to rescue us and to pay the penalty of our sin and lawlessness. The Bible says that Jesus, the Lamb of God, was slain from the creation of the world (Rev 13:8). He paid the penalty for our rebellion and disobedience.
How can we ignore or turn away from such love that God has lavished on the world? The writer of Hebrews 2:3 says, “How shall we escape if we neglect such a great salvation?” In Hebrews 11:6, we are told that “without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”
Don’t give up your search. Call on the name of Jesus.
Louise Parsons is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.