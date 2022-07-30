Louise Parsons

Louise Parsons

 Courtesy photo

“How great is our God/ sing with me/ how great is our God” is part of a Christian song by Chris Tomlin that is often sung during worship. Recently it has resonated with me as my mind and spirit have been drawn to study more about the nature and character of God.

Some congregations reaffirm their belief in the God of the Bible by regularly reciting one of the creeds of the early church. Regular teaching and preaching about the attributes of God as revealed in the Old and New Testaments is not as common as it was in my youth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription