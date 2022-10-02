Hundreds gathered at the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Sunday, to honor those at sea for the annual Pilgrimage for the Sea Services.
The special Mass honors all those in the sea services: the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marine and the U.S. Public Health Service, Tony DiIulio, program director at the Seton Shrine, said.
The service began in 1977, two years after Seton was canonized in 1975, he said. With one son who served in the Navy and the other a clerk on the USS Cyane, Seton was proclaimed the Patroness of the Sea Services, DiIulio said.
Mother Seton knew what it was like to send loved ones off to sea and often prayed for her sons, Executive Director Rob Judge said, just like those who gathered at the shrine Sunday.
“It’s a great day to come together and pray for the men and women in the sea service,” Judge said.
The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps processed in, bearing the U.S. flag. In the silence of the basilica, their footsteps echoed. Shortly after, the National Anthem bellowed from the organ, vibrating the pews. The Catholic Midshipmen Choir from the Naval Academy sang along.
Archbishop of the Military Services Timothy Broglio filed in, followed by a procession of other members of the clergy and individuals involved with the Mass. Members of the Knights of Columbus — a Catholic fraternal organization — filed in afterwards, wearing white sashes and resting their swords on their shoulders.
Speaking directly to those in attendance, Broglio delivered a homily that tied faith to sea services.
“The military drills constantly to be prepared, to be ready. The Coast Guard even has that as a motto,” Broglio said. “We, the body of Christ, are also prepared and walking toward the fullness of life.”
After the service, Fred and Elizabeth Eisenhart, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, said it was wonderful. Fred, 83, is a U.S. Air Force veteran, and Elizabeth, 82, had two brothers in the Coast Guard.
“I think it’s exceptionally special, being that we’re praying for those who are serving our country,” Elizabeth said.
Stephen and Marilyn Goldhammer, of Olney, are a Coast Guard family. Goldhammer served 31 years and flew planes and helicopters with the Coast Guard, before retiring after having attained the rank of captain. Throughout their lives and the many moves from state to state, God has always had a presence, they said.
“Whenever I’d been flying, I put my faith in God and Sikorsky Aircraft and General Electric engines,” Stephen said.
Marilyn said she felt a certain kinship with Mother Seton, since they both worried for their loved ones out at sea, she said. Stephen’s mother worried too, she said, since Stephen’s father was also in the Coast Guard.
“Your mother used to be so nervous about you and your father,” she said to him while speaking with a reporter. “We had a lot of trust in God.”
Tammy and Rob Redmond, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, attended the service for the first time. Their son was in the choir, she said. They were speaking with Patricia Hayes, 55, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, who is a Navy veteran.
The consensus among them: The service was beautiful and they wished they had heard about it sooner.
“I’m going to tell a lot of people to come in the future because I just thought it was really nice,” Hayes said.
They also enjoyed the fact people came together to pray for the men and women who serve, they said.
“Anything we can do to give extra grace,” Tammy, 59, said.
“They all need our prayers, every extra prayer you can get,” Rob, 65, said.
