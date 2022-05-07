“In the garden of thy heart plant naught but the rose of love, and from the nightingale of affection and desire loosen not thy hold. Treasure the companionship of the righteous and eschew all fellowship with the ungodly.” — Baha’u’llah, The Hidden Words, #3
These words inspire us to love and honor God and to obey his commandments.
Members of the Baha’i Faith all over the world recently celebrated the Festival of Ridvan, from April 21 through May 2, which commemorates the Declaration of Baha’u’llah’s Mission as a Manifestation of God for this age. Ridvan is the holiest festival for Baha’is and is also called “the Most Great Festival.” Its importance signifies the beginning of the Baha’i Faith in April 1863. Baha’u’llah declared his prophetic mission to his followers and revealed his station as the promised one at the Ridvan Garden outside Baghdad.
The Ridvan Festival recognizes Baha’u’llah’s Declaration and exile (originally from Tehran) and in 1863 from Baghdad, where a garden was situated outside of the city. Baha’u’llah was sent away by the Ottoman Empire as they did not accept him and banished him. Baha’u’llah’s followers rode and walked behind him as he left Baghdad, then set up tents and camped for 12 nights in the Najibiyyih Garden on the Tigris River — ever since called the Ridvan Garden or “Paradise” by the Baha’is, as a remembrance of Baha’u’llah’s Declaration. His followers chanted and prayed with him the entire time. At this spot, the banks of the Tigris River grew massive amounts of rose bushes, and every night the gardeners gathered the roses from the four avenues of the garden, then piled them up in the center of Baha’u’llah’s tent. On the days that followed, Baha’u’llah entrusted his friends to deliver the roses to the loving souls in Baghdad. Late at night Baha’u’llah would pace up and down the moonlit paths of the garden, while the nightingales would warble their melodies all night long — a physically beautiful and melodious gathering converged with spiritually radiant prayers and devotions. On the ninth night, April 30, the flood waters of the Tigris River receded and Baha’u’llah’s family was able to join him at the garden, After 12 nights, the authorities sent Baha’u’llah on a four-month journey to Constantinople, after which, he was forced to proceed to Adrianople, and then to his final exile in Akka, Israel, which is called “the prison by the sea.”
In addition to glorifying Baha’ullah’s declaration at the Ridvan Garden, members of the Baha’i Faith worldwide also celebrate the Ridvan Festival as a time when they annually elect their Local Spiritual Assemblies and their National Spiritual Assemblies. Baha’is also elect the nine members of the Universal House of Justice during the Ridvan Festival every five years.
Special gatherings of the Frederick area Baha’is, including the elections of the Local Spiritual Assembly of Frederick City and the Local Spiritual Assembly of Frederick County, were held on the first day of Ridvan, April 21. Two other special days during Ridvan are the ninth day of Ridvan (April 30) and the 12th day of Ridvan (May 2), with gatherings that consisted of devotions and remembrance of the significance of this holy time. The first, ninth and 12th days of Ridvan are considered holy days.
Baha’u’llah, as a prophet of God, shared many prayers, writings and tablets that assist us in our daily lives in how to love our fellow beings and how to love and worship God.
He revealed these “Words to Live By”: “Be generous in prosperity, and thankful in adversity. Be worthy of the trust of thy neighbor, and look upon him with a bright and friendly face. Be a treasure to the poor, an admonisher to the rich, an answerer of the cry of the needy, a preserver of the sanctity of thy pledge. Be fair in thy judgment, and guarded in thy speech. Be unjust to no man, and show all meekness to all men. Be as a lamp unto them that walk in darkness, a joy to the sorrowful, a sea for the thirsty, a haven for the distressed, an upholder and defender of the victim of oppression. Let integrity and uprightness distinguish all thine acts. Be a home for the stranger, a balm to the suffering, a tower of strength for the fugitive. Be eyes to the blind, and a guiding light unto the feet of the erring. Be an ornament to the countenance of truth, a crown to the brow of fidelity, a pillar of the temple of righteousness, a breath of life to the body of mankind, an ensign of the hosts of justice, a luminary above the horizon of virtue, a dew to the soil of the human heart, an ark on the ocean of knowledge, a sun in the heaven of bounty, a gem on the diadem of wisdom, a shining light in the firmament of thy generation, a fruit upon the tree of humility” (Gleanings).
Baha’u’llah also revealed this message for humanity: “O ye children of men! The fundamental purpose animating the Faith of God and His religion is to safeguard the interests and promote the unity of the human race, and to foster the spirit of love and fellowship amongst men. Suffer it not to become a source of dissension and discord, of hate and enmity. This is the straight Path, the fixed and immovable foundation. Whatsoever is raised on this foundation, the changes and chances of the world can never impair its strength, nor will the revolution of countless centuries undermine its structure” (Gleanings).
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
