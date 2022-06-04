In a quiet garden in southern Africa, where I am writing this, it would be relatively easy to forget that there is a war in Europe and the violence of both words and deeds in North America. There are people in every corner of the Earth who are bent on having their own way, motivated by lies, hatred, greed and every other form of selfishness and rebellion.
It was easier to ignore all but local forms of corruption and selfishness in the years before the internet and satellite radio and TV. But hermits have a hard time finding a place of isolation unaffected by the world in the 21st century.
Perhaps that is a good thing, since Jesus was not unaware of the conflicts around him and warned his followers to recognize such events. He himself felt the need to withdraw not only from the crowds but from his closest friends to consult with his Father and to draw strength and wisdom from times of prayer and meditation.
The danger of the information overload of the 21st century is that we hear many different versions of “truth” and may either ignore or discount the ones that do not fit our worldview. Much of what we are bombarded with is irrelevant and fades into the background. However, we should be careful not to discount what is vitally important. While staying informed about issues, it is necessary for followers of Jesus to remain grounded in the truth of scripture, which is revealed in the Bible. In spite of the efforts of the world for 2,000 years to destroy Christianity and the followers of Jesus Christ, the Bible is still the most translated, best-selling and most desired by people in times of trouble.
The apostle Paul tells us in his letter to the church at Ephesus that we are not involved in any ordinary conflict, such as is portrayed on the news. “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms” (Ephesians 6:12).
It is not the individuals who tell lies and grasp for power and wealth who are most dangerous. The spiritual powers that have dominated their minds are the real enemy. Paul says it like it is, “the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” In the book of Daniel in the Old Testament, chapter 10 tells of the response to Daniel’s prayer for his people. Someone who looked like a man explained to Daniel that his prayers had been heard but that the prince of the kingdom of Persia had obstructed his passage for three weeks until another prince, Michael, came and assisted him. The one who spoke to him had come to tell him “what is written in the Book of Truth.” It was not Cyrus, king of Persia, who was resisting the truth but evil powers in control of that area of the world (Daniel 10:1-21).
Like Daniel and Jesus and Paul, we do not need to fear what is happening around us. Jesus said, and both of the gospels of Mark and Matthew have recorded, “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come” (Matthew 24:6; Mark 13:7).
The Bible tells us not only what will happen but how we are to respond, and what will not happen.
“Do not be alarmed” (Matthew 24:6)
“Don’t let your hearts be troubled” (John 14:1)
“Be alert and of sober mind” (1 Peter 5:8)
“Keep your head in all situations” (2 Timothy 4:5)
The promise for those who trust in God is recorded in his dealings with Moses and Joshua and repeated in the book of Hebrews in the New Testament. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you” (Deuteronomy 31:6).
Louise Parsons is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
