“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world gives, give I to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:27). These words spoken by Christ should bring comfort to our hearts in these difficult times.
This is not the first time America has faced adversity. Think of the Revolutionary War and the Civil War, when there were times of incredible conflict with the outcome uncertain during much of the battle. My great-great-great-grandfather, Major George Martz, survived the bombardment at Fort McHenry. Then during the Civil War, our area endured many conflicts, including the Battle of Monocacy and the Battle of South Mountain.
The United States was involved in two world wars in the 20th century. From the time that I was born and until I entered first grade at Lewistown Elementary School, six million Jews had been murdered by the Nazis. I had seven first cousins fighting in World War II, one of them at Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack. My father-in-law fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Thankfully, all of them survived the war and returned home safely.
Our son was born in 1968 during the height of the Vietnam conflict. Shortly after we brought him home from the hospital, a young Marine from our church had both legs blown off when he stepped on a land mine. After many months in military hospitals, he returned home to be honored in a patriotic parade.
Today, we are witnessing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, once again demonstrating the brutalities and cruelties of war on civilians, especially women and children. World history has recorded the continual hostilities between nations and the high cost of continual warfare.
Not all man-made peace treaties have produced lasting peace. Sometimes these treaties are signed simply to get one side to disarm while the other side prepares for combat. The Bible warns of continual warfare: “You shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that you be not troubled: for all of these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes in many places” (Matthew 24:6-7). This is why Jesus said his peace is not the same as the peace offered by the world (John 14:27).
Christ offers genuine, permanent inner peace: “Being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Romans 5:1). When we have “peace WITH God,” then we can experience “the peace OF God which passes all understanding” (Philippians 4:7). The Apostle Paul exclaimed, “If God be for us, who can be against us” (Romans 8:31). The Bible says that God “will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on God” (Isaiah 26:3).
While all of us desire outward peace and the end of armed conflict between nations, what we really long for is inner peace that will endure whatever difficulties we face. May each of us claim that inner peace by accepting what Christ has done to obtain that peace for us.
Rev. Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since April 1962. He is presently ministering at Frizzellburg Bible Church, near Westminster. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Thurmont. They have two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
