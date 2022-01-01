As we enter into our new year, we find ourselves in a time of year during which we are reflecting upon our past and resolving to do better. The sages of the Jewish tradition teach that Teshuvah, the redemptive power of return, is not something that is only attainable during the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur but is available to us every day of the year and, indeed, at every moment.
There is, however, a significant difference between how we, as Jews, engage with our calendrical New Year, Rosh Hashanah, and how we, as Americans, enter into the Gregorian New Year. The primary difference can easily be discerned through the types of resolutions we make. On Jan. 1, we tend to think about outward behavioral changes or methods to better our personal life. The most popular New Year’s resolutions include such genuinely worthy goals as losing weight, eating better, exercising more, saving more and reading more.
On Rosh Hashanah, however, our resolutions tend to be either more internal or relationship-focused. The Jewish year begins by directing our attention not merely to how we can live better but how we can be better. We do so by taking an honest account of the person we have been during the past year and resolving to turn our negative qualities into positive traits. Are we quick to anger? Are we gluttonous? Are we charitable enough? Do we love enough? Have we felt a part of causes greater than ourselves?
Let’s look at the concept of gluttony, for example, which is not simply a description of how we eat; rather, gluttony is an inner trait that causes overeating. The cure (Teshuvah; return/repentance) is not eating less but an inner transformation that leaves one without feeling the need to overeat in the first place. Gluttony, along with myriad other unhealthy states of being, is really a spiritual malady. A teacher of mine once called such conditions “a hole in the soul” that we try to fill with unhealthy behaviors. The problem, of course, is that this hole can only be mended with spiritual sutures.
I urge us all to return to these questions, which may well have faded into the background over these past months. New Year’s resolutions are wonderful, but have you ever wondered why they are so hard to maintain? The answer is because we are most often focusing on external symptoms of deeper emotional and spiritual issues.
There is no reason that we cannot look past our wider cultural call during the New Year to focus on mere external behavioral changes. Rather than resolving to give a greater amount of charity, for example, try working to transform your inner self into the kind of person who gives.
We can facilitate this transformative process by giving charity, even a small amount, every day. Simply placing a charity box in an easily accessible and highly trafficked area of your home, which is a traditional Jewish custom, will help with this. Each evening, empty the leftover change in your pocket or purse into the box. While you might think that doing this is less effective than simply making a large donation at the end of the year, this small daily action becomes a spiritual practice that contains the power to transform you into a person who gives. Having your children place a coin in the box each day will help foster their development into giving-minded adults. As you practice this small daily ritual of giving, you will discover more opportunities to fulfill the commandment of giving charity and will find that you do so with genuine joy. Once your charity box is full, donate its contents to a cause of your choice. The irony is that while the amount you give might be the same as what you would have written a check for previously, you are not the same.
My blessing for us all in this New Year is that we find within ourselves the power to effect true and meaningful inner transformation, that we do more than change our behaviors and we become the people we know we have been imbued with the potential to be.
Rabbi Jordan Hersh serves the Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick. A graduate of the Jewish Theological Seminary, he spent a year with Beth Sholom as a Gladstein Fellow before becoming its full-time rabbi.
