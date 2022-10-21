Just days after graduating from high school, I moved to Los Angeles to attend college. While there, I took a job at a sportfishing landing located in the LA Harbor. It didn’t pay much, but as my schedule allowed, I could fish on the boats for free. That was a huge benefit to me. It was a big operation and there were boats heading out day and night.
One time I went on an overnight trip to fish San Clemente Island, which is located about 40 miles off the coast. We enjoyed a beautiful day of successful fishing. As we started our journey back, the wind picked up, making the ocean very rough. Even though we were on a boat that was 88 feet long, the boat was violently tossed back and forth. It was a long and slow ride back to the harbor. Most of us were scared and very sick during the return trip.
That experience happened almost 40 years ago, but it’s still vivid in my mind. I recall the experience each time I read about Peter in Matthew chapter 14.
After Jesus heard of the death of John the Baptist, he departed on a ship to a desert place. When the people learned where he was, a large congregation gathered there. The Savior had compassion on the people and performed miracles of healing for all who were sick. When it became too late for the people to return to their villages to obtain food, the Savior performed another miracle. From only five loaves of bread and two fishes, Jesus blessed the food which then fed 5,000 people with 12 full baskets of fish and bread to spare.
Jesus then sent his disciples in a boat to travel to the other side of the Sea of Galilee. During the night, a big storm with high winds tossed the boat around, and the disciples were scared. They saw someone walking toward them on the water. It was Jesus who said, “Be of good cheer, it is I; be not afraid.”
Seeing the Lord, Peter said, “Lord, if it be thou, bid me come unto thee on the water.” The Savior beckoned for Peter to come. At first, Peter got out of the boat and was successful walking on the water. Then, seeing the wind and the water around him, Peter began to sink. Peter cried out for the Lord to save him, which he did immediately.
There are some lessons I learned from this account.
1. Focus on the Savior, Jesus Christ. Peter exercised faith by stepping out of the boat. When Peter set his sights on the Savior, he could walk on water. Peter did not start to sink until he noticed the wind and the water. Faith always precedes the miracle. Don’t doubt; only believe.
2. Obedience is the first law of heaven. In Isaiah we read, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord.” Even when things don’t make sense, obedience is the key. Be obedient and do not fear.
3. For whatever your affliction, Jesus Christ is the solution. Through his infinite and atoning sacrifice in the Garden of Gethsemane, the Lord paid the price for all sin, injustices and imperfections. As we repent, we are afforded spiritual cleansing, which allows us to return to God’s presence. The time to prepare to meet God is now. “I beseech you that ye do not procrastinate the day of your repentance” (Alma 34:33).
4. The Lord has his own timetable. He did not go to the disciples until the fourth watch. I’m sure it was unnerving to be on the water in such rough conditions throughout the night. The Lord knows us personally and knows what we need. The answers and solutions to our afflictions may not come as quickly as we would like.
We live in a world with many challenges and opportunities. We all suffer through “storms.” I encourage you to turn to the Savior, Jesus Christ. If you stay focused on him, strive to be obedient, repent and trust in him, I know he will help you through difficult experiences.
John Magee is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is currently serving as a Counselor in the Frederick Stake Presidency. He is married to the love of his life, Stephanie. They have four children, who are all grown up. John’s occupatio n is selling software to the government, and he still enjoys fishing when he gets a chance.
