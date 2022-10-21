MageePic.jpeg

John Magee

Just days after graduating from high school, I moved to Los Angeles to attend college. While there, I took a job at a sportfishing landing located in the LA Harbor. It didn’t pay much, but as my schedule allowed, I could fish on the boats for free. That was a huge benefit to me. It was a big operation and there were boats heading out day and night.

One time I went on an overnight trip to fish San Clemente Island, which is located about 40 miles off the coast. We enjoyed a beautiful day of successful fishing. As we started our journey back, the wind picked up, making the ocean very rough. Even though we were on a boat that was 88 feet long, the boat was violently tossed back and forth. It was a long and slow ride back to the harbor. Most of us were scared and very sick during the return trip.

