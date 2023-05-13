It was the early 1950s when a young and brilliant Black man named James Lawson traveled to Nagpur, India, as a Methodist missionary to study satyagraha, the form of nonviolent resistance practiced by Mohandas Gandhi.
Still in his early 20s, he had a maturity well beyond what most people achieve in a lifetime. He received a Ministry License when he was 17 and a senior in high school. As a college freshman and pacifist, he was sentenced to two years in prison for refusing to be drafted into the military (he served 13 months).
Lawson finished college at Baldwin Wallace in Berea, Ohio, and immediately became involved with several organizations devoted to nonviolent resistance to racism, namely The Fellowship of Reconciliation and The Congress of Racial Equality. The trajectory of his life was crystal clear as he headed for India. He took with him an acute awareness that the civil rights movement in the United States was gathering momentum. Already devoted to nonviolent resistance, he poured himself into the study of satyagraha for the next two years.
In 1956, Lawson returned to the U.S. and entered the Graduate School of Theology at Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio. What a logical choice! Oberlin is the town that started the civil war and was an integral part of the underground railway and the entry way to Lake Erie and escape of slaves to Canada (it is also my alma mater).
Oberlin entertained many dignitaries from around the country, including Martin Luther King Jr. On a special visit to Oberlin, King and Lawson had a conversation that would shape much of the history of the remaining years of the 20th century. “We need you in the South!” King said — a request Lawson could not refuse.
Vanderbilt Divinity School in Nashville, Tennessee, is where Lawson landed. He immediately began teaching nonviolent protest techniques to other students and some faculty. Soon, what would become known as the “Nashville sit ins” began at local segregated establishments. And the arrests began.
It was an era when Jim Crow laws were at their height. Lawson and others went to jail, often refusing bail. But the work expanded and Lawson became King’s chief strategist for other sit ins, including Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Vanderbilt Board of Trust was far from supportive of Lawson’s work and told Chancellor Harvie Branscomb to inform J. Robert Nelson, dean of the Divinity School, that Lawson must stop the protests or be expelled. Nelson, a somewhat forgotten hero in this saga, refused and, in a defiant move, persuaded the entire faculty of the Seminary to resign in protest if Lawson was expelled. The Board of Trust, unmoved, implemented the technicalities for expulsion. Nelson got members of other faculty groups to threaten resignation.
Lawson, meanwhile continued his work, but at the same time was admitted to Boston University to finish his work toward a degree. So Vanderbilt expelled him, but it didn’t matter to Lawson. He very quickly returned to the South as the civil rights movement exploded. His work with King and others was invaluable. Those faculty members who had resigned were reinstated — all of them except J. Robert Nelson, who was fired. (Nelso subsequently came to Oberlin and was a professor of mine in systematic theology.)
We will return to Lawson’s story in a moment. But first let’s go to a place familiar to Lawson and much of his activity, Memphis, and tell what begins to sound like a familiar story — only this time it is not in the university but the state legislature. And it is not Lawson leading the movement but three elected representatives in the state legislature: Justin Pearson, Justin Jones, both Black, and Gloria Johnson, white. And it is not 1960 but 2023.
In the aftermath of the shooting deaths of six people at the Nashville Christian School, these three participated in a protest on the House Floor advocating for gun legislation and racial justice. The protest was loud but nonviolent. It was against “decorum rules,” according to some. Subsequently, the body expelled the two Justins, both Black, but not Gloria, white.
Within days, both Justins were reinstated through somewhat complicated local legislative maneuvering. Upon reentering the House floor, Justin Pearson put his fist in the air and cried out, “You can’t expel hope … you can’t expel justice. You can’t expel our voice.” And in the resonant cadence of a preacher, he quoted Amos about “justice rolling down like water and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.”
Both of these very young Black men are steeped in civil rights history, in its very belly. Nashville began the sit-ins. Memphis and the Lorraine Hotel is where MLK was assassinated. They are following in the footsteps of Lawson, King and John Lewis and now the countless women and men who have marched, protested and died for justice. What will the next 20 years bring for these new leaders?
In 2006, Vanderbilt University officially apologized to Lawson and designated him their most distinguished alumni. They also gave him a position on the faculty, where he taught for many years. And in April 2022, Vanderbilt Divinity School launched The James Lawson Institute for the research and study of nonviolent movements. From expulsion to an institute in his name!
It doesn’t always happen that way. But it did this time. For in the end, hate cannot win. Nor can justice, hope and love be expelled. I personally own the legacy of James Lawson, as do thousands of others who profess a faith of inclusion, of justice and of love.
The Rev. M. Michael Morse is a retired ordained minister of The United Church of Christ with masters of divinity degrees from Oberlin and Vanderbilt. He has served pastorates in Ohio; New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; and Virginia. He lives with his partner, both of whom are advocates of social justice causes, in Frederick.
