On what seems to be a usual Thursday, a young man sits at his student union, wearing his article of faith. Little does he know, students around him have already made a judgment about a small sword that he wears. They assume it is a weapon and that the student poses a safety risk, so they call campus police. When campus police arrive, without asking, they decide that the student poses a threat.

On Sept. 22, a Sikh student at the University of North Carolina was handcuffed and detained by campus police for wearing a “kirpan.” To many who look at it with no knowledge or understanding, it looks like a small sword or knife, but for those who are observant baptized Sikhs, it is an article of faith.

