On what seems to be a usual Thursday, a young man sits at his student union, wearing his article of faith. Little does he know, students around him have already made a judgment about a small sword that he wears. They assume it is a weapon and that the student poses a safety risk, so they call campus police. When campus police arrive, without asking, they decide that the student poses a threat.
On Sept. 22, a Sikh student at the University of North Carolina was handcuffed and detained by campus police for wearing a “kirpan.” To many who look at it with no knowledge or understanding, it looks like a small sword or knife, but for those who are observant baptized Sikhs, it is an article of faith.
Let’s look at this sword or knife before jumping to conclusions and assuming it is a weapon of some sort. In all honesty, a pencil is more of a weapon than this small sword.
The kirpan is given to a Sikh who is baptized or one who participates in Amrit Sanchar. Amrit Sanchar was started by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh spiritual teacher, in approximately 1699. When one takes part in this religious initiation, he or she wears the five kakkars, or five symbols that aid in Sikhs living a righteous life. One of the five kakkars is the kirpan.
Broken apart, “kirpa” means kindness, and “an” means honor or self-respect.
It is also important to keep in mind that most kirpans are kept blunt and are in no way sharp.
When a Sikh wears a kirpan, he or she does so with the understanding that by wearing it, they must keep their mind calm and protect themselves and others against evil, both physical and spiritual. They must do so in their everyday lives. In modern times, the kirpan has been kept dull and is used in gurdwaras (Sikh houses of worship) for blessing offerings. Spiritual leaders at gurdwaras are often seen cutting the soft, buttery-sweet offering.
The kirpan is a constant reminder to Sikhs that we must remain in a calm state of mind and not allow emotions or worldly affairs to deter us from our path. Remaining in a calm state of mind enables us to have control of our actions and reactions. Mind you, in today’s world, anything can be used as a weapon if one is unable to have control over their minds and emotions.
When one sees a kirpan, there is more than meets the eye. My hope is that this short description of the kirpan will help you be more understanding of Sikhs who may come to your workplace or school wearing one. And if you do see a Sikh wearing a kirpan, and others are questioning their safety, you can now help raise awareness, so Sikhs such as the young man attending the University of North Carolina are not arrested and detained for a misunderstanding.
Simarjeet Kaur Sandhu is a graduate of Hood College and an English as a Second Language teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools. She is the author of the Simran and Sehaj book series that is geared toward raising awareness for the Sikh community and creating more multicultural books for classrooms across the U.S.
