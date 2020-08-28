Rabbi Marc Gruber sees his role as a facilitator of people’s spiritual journeys.
“I hope I can do that for individuals as well as the congregation as a whole,” he said, shortly after stepping into his new role at Congregation Kol Ami of Frederick in early July.
Gruber grew up in New Jersey and was ordained in 1981 at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York. Following that, Gruber studied at Washington University in St. Louis. He’s served many congregations in a variety of places, including Wisconsin, Ohio and, most recently, Rockville Centre, New York.
He and his wife moved to the D.C. area to be close to family and it was around that time that he found the opening at Kol Ami.
While there were other positions closer to home, an interest in synagogue transformation brought Gruber to the congregation.
“Kol Ami is a young congregation and the fact that it’s young … it has traditions already ... but they don’t have the same kind of embedded traditions as congregations that are, you know, 80-plus years or older,” he said.
Gruber also has an interest in congregational development but said it’s important to take it slow.
“The first step to any kind of changes in the congregation, at least from my point of view, is that we have to listen and learn,” he said.
Moving into a new congregation during a pandemic has been a challenge but it helped that Gruber already had some familiarity with remote techniques. Along with online services, Kol Ami also had a meet and greet.
“There was some ability to meet people mask-to-mask, it’s not quite face-to-face,” Gruber said.
In the end, he said, it’s about being creative, making plans, making back up plans and making back ups for the back ups.
“The needs are different on remote classrooms because one of the big needs is for people to feel a sense of connection and community and of course that’s our challenge, so when we’re in person we have more of an automatic feeling of community,” he said. “We keep learning and it is a challenge and it’s nothing I might have imagined but I expect I’m not alone in that.”
Goals Gruber has for the congregation include, the congregation continuing as heavily participatory and building a stronger sense of community.
He said the population is spread out geographically, which can present challenges, and that they also have a “free bird,” otherwise known as empty nesters, population.
“And then we have the population of people with children,” Gruber said. “And so that’s always a challenge to have people of different life stages connect but I would like to see us finding some ways to make that a stronger connection in the congregation.”
Other goals include developing Kol Ami’s identity and attracting people to the community.
“To build that sense of community in a way that is vibrant and active and dynamic within the congregation, within the greater Frederick community as one congregation among many,” he said.
