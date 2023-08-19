KYOTO — Tofukuji Temple in Kyoto features a large Zen meditation space that spans about 200 square meters. On Sunday mornings, the sound of a priest using a stick to strike the shoulders of zazen meditators echoes through the historic facility, counterpointing the tranquil, senko incense-infused atmosphere.
The 14th-century hall is the largest and oldest of its kind existing in the country. Most Sundays, people gather to meditate in the space from 6:30 a.m. With the easing of measures to combat the covid pandemic, there has been a notable uptick in the number of tourists and foreign people taking part in recent sessions.
