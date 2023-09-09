It is apparent from the shorter days and the cicadas singing in the otherwise quiet evenings that autumn is fast approaching. You may have noticed that many things are changing in our world. Unfortunately, not all changes benefit our peace of mind and hope for the future.
The darkness that is gathering is not only the seasonal rotation of the Earth on its axis. Spiritual darkness is prevalent. People are crying out for truth and meaning in their lives. The prophet Amos spoke of the coming famine, which I believe is now upon us: “Behold, the days are coming,” says the Lord God, “That I will send a famine on the land, Not a famine of bread, Nor a thirst for water, But of hearing the words of the LORD” (Amos 8:11 NKJV).
Lamentations, a book of poetry in the Old Testament, is not often on the list of favorite scripture readings. It is thought that this short book was written by the prophet Jeremiah after the nation of Israel, specifically Judah, had been carried off in captivity to Babylon. The poems describe the extreme suffering of the people in the course of a long siege and famine preceding exile. The author is clear about the reason for their suffering as a result of their turning from the worship of the Lord to pagan gods of their own making. Their lives reflected the rebellion against the covenant and laws that God had laid down for their worship and relationship as the people of God.
I encourage you to read through the five chapters of Lamentations to see if you agree that there is a similarity to our predicament today. We in America have been watching quietly while the moral fabric of our country is rotting away. Our insistence on doing things our way instead of God’s way is rebellion against God. In our selfishness, we have said that freedom means that we can do anything we like as long as “it doesn’t hurt anyone else.” But it is not possible that what we do or think has no effect on our family and neighbors. Having realized that, we still go our own way. I believe God’s way is the only way we can work and pray and thrive together. Our children are suffering from a lack of mature parenting. They are floundering in a confusing sea of ideas and expectations with no boundaries to keep them safe. Lawlessness, especially the lack of enforcement of the laws and the Constitution that we have, makes life precarious and terrifying.
There are many more examples of the dysfunction of American society, including within many of the churches and Christian families. We can only lament with Jeremiah. “Lord, have mercy.”
Thankfully, it is not unusual for God to drop a message of hope and encouragement in unlikely places. The clouds part and a ray of sunlight shines through in Jeremiah’s lament. God will not keep his anger forever. Our conflict is not with those who inflict suffering upon us. It is God whom we have offended, but by repentance and return to him can we find peace again.
The God-fearing and freedom-loving citizens of this country should be on our faces before God, and we should pray that he will have mercy on us and restore us through repentance and public acknowledgment that our only hope is in the righteousness of Jesus who paid the penalty for sin and who will create a new heart within us. He can give us a song of praise instead of the lament of mourning. He can strengthen us with the power of the Holy Spirit to stand against the plans of Satan. He can put a new song in our hearts, even praise to our God.
“The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases, His mercies never come to an end; They are new every morning; Great is your faithfulness. ‘The LORD is my portion,’ says my soul, ‘Therefore I will hope in him” (Lamentations 3:22-24 NRSVA).
Louise Parsons has been a follower of Jesus Christ for many years and in many places. She enjoys studying God’s word and sharing what she is learning.
Albert Schweitzer was once asked if he was a Christian. He responded, “There are two sorts of Christians - the dogmatic and the undogmatic. The latter follows Jesus and accepts none of the doctrines laid down by the early Church or any other church. That’s the sort of Christian I am.”
Welp, thoughts and prayers, I guess.
