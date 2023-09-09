Louise Parsons

Louise Parsons

 Courtesy photo

It is apparent from the shorter days and the cicadas singing in the otherwise quiet evenings that autumn is fast approaching. You may have noticed that many things are changing in our world. Unfortunately, not all changes benefit our peace of mind and hope for the future.

The darkness that is gathering is not only the seasonal rotation of the Earth on its axis. Spiritual darkness is prevalent. People are crying out for truth and meaning in their lives. The prophet Amos spoke of the coming famine, which I believe is now upon us: “Behold, the days are coming,” says the Lord God, “That I will send a famine on the land, Not a famine of bread, Nor a thirst for water, But of hearing the words of the LORD” (Amos 8:11 NKJV).

Tags

(2) comments

Grumpy1978

Albert Schweitzer was once asked if he was a Christian. He responded, “There are two sorts of Christians - the dogmatic and the undogmatic. The latter follows Jesus and accepts none of the doctrines laid down by the early Church or any other church. That’s the sort of Christian I am.”

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Welp, thoughts and prayers, I guess.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription