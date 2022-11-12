Reading the daily newspaper and watching TV news has become an exercise in frustration — trying to analyze truth from falsehood. For many readers and viewers, I suspect they experience the same confusion. Why, I wonder, in the 21st century, are we facing such a distortion of truthfulness?
‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith has written, “Know ye that God has created in man the power of reason, whereby man is enabled to investigate reality. God has not intended man to imitate blindly his fathers and ancestors. He has endowed him with mind, or the faculty of reasoning, by the exercise of which he is to investigate and discover the truth, and that which he finds real and true he must accept. He must not be an imitator or blind follower of any soul. He must not rely implicitly upon the opinion of any man without investigation; nay, each soul must seek intelligently and independently, arriving at a real conclusion and bound only by that reality” (The Promulgation of Universal Peace).
How do we navigate this path of learning and become up-to-date on global and national happenings? First, we need to refer back to the greatest truth tellers of all time, the prophets of God. Confucious stated, “These things cannot be hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth.” The Bible affirms, “My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and truth” (1 John:3:18). ‘Abdu’l-Baha wrote, “Truthfulness is the foundation of the virtues of mankind. Without truthfulness, progress and success in all the worlds of God are impossible for any soul. When this holy attribute is established in man, all the divine qualities will also be acquired” (Advent of Divine Justice).
As a mother, grandmother and former teacher, I believe one of the most important lessons that should be taught to children is always telling the truth. I have many memories of my own mother instilling this lesson in me, especially when something in the family home was broken or out of its rightful place. When we were visiting a gift shop when I was about eight years old, I picked up a rooster made of porcelain, which was very delicate, and accidentally dropped it. The storekeeper immediately informed my mother of their policy on store items: “Beautiful to look at, delightful to hold, once you drop it, it is sold.” I felt such terrible remorse, as I had not intended for the rooster to fall and break, and saw the unhappy expression on my mother’s face. The one action that she was not upset about is that I told the storekeeper the truth, that I had accidentally dropped it.
Learning to search for the truth is not always easy, but turning to God can show us the way. ‘Abdu’l-Baha stated: “God has given man the eye of investigation by which he may see and recognize truth. He has endowed man with ears that he may hear the message of reality and conferred upon him the gift of reason by which he may discover things for himself. This is his endowment and equipment for the investigation of reality. Man is not intended to see through the eyes of another, hear through another’s ears nor comprehend with another’s brain. Each human creature has individual endowment, power, and responsibility in the creative plan of God. Therefore, depend upon your own reason and judgement and adhere to the outcome of your own investigation; otherwise, you will surely be submerged in the sea of ignorance and deprived of all the bounties of God. Turn to God, supplicate humbly at His threshold, seeking assistance and confirmation, that God may rend asunder the veils that obscure your vision. Then will your eyes be filled with illumination, face to face you will behold the reality of God and your heart become completely purified from the dross of ignorance, reflecting the glories and bounties of the Kingdom” (The Promulgation of Universal Peace).
Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, addressed mankind about the importance of truthfulness: “Beautify your tongues, O people, with truthfulness, and adorn your souls with the ornament of honesty. Beware, O people, that ye deal not treacherously with any one. Be ye the trustees of God amongst His creatures, and the emblems of His generosity amidst His people. They that follow their lusts and corrupt inclinations, have erred and dissipated their efforts. They, indeed, are of the lost. Strive, O people, that your eyes may be directed towards the mercy of God, that your hearts may be attuned to His wondrous remembrance, that your souls may rest confidently upon His grace and bounty, that your feet may tread the path of His good-pleasure. Such are the counsels which I bequeath unto you. Would that ye might follow My counsels!” (Gleanings from the Writings of Baha’u’llah).
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.