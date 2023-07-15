It was nearly a month ago when we were all caught up in the daily saga of the Titan Submersible and wondering about the fate of the five passengers, who it turns out, perished in an implosion about two hours into their journey to the Titanic. We’ve all likely moved on and forgotten the near weeklong saga, but it would be wise for all of us to reflect a little longer on the lesson this tragedy brings for all of us to consider. A lesson about how life is fragile, short, and ultimately all of us are appointed to meet our Maker, and now is the time to consider whether we are ready for that meeting.
At first, it looked as if the men aboard the Titan could be trapped deep under the sea, with their oxygen supply dwindling with each passing moment with only 96 hours total of air before time would run out and the men would die. I must acknowledge that the whole ordeal of the fate of the five passengers on the Titan consumed my own mind and caused a lot of anxiety that caused me to even lose sleep. In the middle of the night, I’d be looking at my phone to see if there were any updates on the efforts to find the Titan. I’d be counting down the hours the men had left in their oxygen supply, hoping, wondering, and praying that they could be found before time would run out.
More than anything, what I believe drew me to this story and what initially consumed all of us was trying to put ourselves in the shoes of five men, trapped, in the dark of the sea, so dark that light is not visible, powerless to do anything to save themselves, with nothing to think about but the fact that they were likely a few hours away from dying. What if you were in that situation, what if you were confronted with the darkness of your mortality and what if you knew that you were going to die. Would you be ready? What would you be thinking about? Would you be ready to meet God?
Maybe you’d think about your family and loved ones, or maybe you’d think about regrets you had of things you wish you had done or priorities you wish you had carried out, or maybe you wish you hadn’t wasted so much time on trivial things that didn’t really matter. More than any of those things though, would you honestly be confident to enter eternity? Death is something none of us likes to think about and yet there are moments when you come face to face with the inevitability of your mortality.
Instead of a slow suffocating death, it turns out that the men likely only had seconds of knowing something was wrong with the Titan before they imploded and instantly died, a mercy in many ways compared to what all of us thought these guys were experiencing, and yet still even with the way these men died, we see an example of how fragile life is. The Bible implores us to take this into consideration with how we live and what plans we make: “Come now, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go into such and such a town and spend a year there and trade and make a profit’ — yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes” (James 4:13-14). Those five passengers on the Titan did not expect to meet God that day. I pray they were ready, the question we need to ask ourselves is, are we ready?
President Ronald Reagan was shot in March of 1981 and nearly was killed, but he survived and recovered. His Pastor asked him if he had been ready to meet God. Reagan replied, “Yes”, to which his Pastor asked, “How do you know?” Reagan said, “Because I know a Savior.” Do you know a Savior? The Bible tells us, “God so loved the world that he gave his only son, so that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (john 3:16), and when we trust in Him, and accept Him as our Savior, we will have an assurance of where we will go when we die. We prepare for a lot of things. We get car insurance to be prepared for an accident, we get 529 Plans for our kids to be prepared for school, we get life insurance to help prepare our loved ones financially for when we die, but are we prepared for where we will spend eternity? The Bible says now is the time to consider this, not later. “For it is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgement” (Hebrews 9:27).
We won’t be late for our appointment for eternity, so considering this, how should we view life and live life? Every day is a gift, and every day is filled with miracles. When was the last time you were in awe of existence and of life itself? We should appreciate the little things, we should value our loved ones and our time with them, and we should utilize our gifts, talents, and opportunities to live our lives for an eternal legacy by lifting the name of Jesus by everything we say and do. Life is beautiful, and life is precious. Live it to the full, because you are not promised tomorrow, in fact, you are not promised even the rest of today.
Stephen Mitchell is the senior pastor of Trinity Bible Church in Severna Park. He also is the host of a regular podcast, Real Christian Talk with Pastor Steve, available on all podcast platforms.
(3) comments
I understand how life is precious to one who believes that their time on earth is all they have. I don’t understand how life is precious to one who believes they have eternity awaiting. To someone such as this writer, their time on earth is trifling. A brief inconvenience before they move on to a far better existence. I feel sorry for this guy that he puts so little value on his life.
We aren’t assured a “far better existence” - just an existence. You reap what you sow.
You’re assured an existence after this life? Do tell! What assurances do you have and from whom?
