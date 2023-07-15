REL words of faith steven.jpg

Stephen Mitchell

It was nearly a month ago when we were all caught up in the daily saga of the Titan Submersible and wondering about the fate of the five passengers, who it turns out, perished in an implosion about two hours into their journey to the Titanic. We’ve all likely moved on and forgotten the near weeklong saga, but it would be wise for all of us to reflect a little longer on the lesson this tragedy brings for all of us to consider. A lesson about how life is fragile, short, and ultimately all of us are appointed to meet our Maker, and now is the time to consider whether we are ready for that meeting.

At first, it looked as if the men aboard the Titan could be trapped deep under the sea, with their oxygen supply dwindling with each passing moment with only 96 hours total of air before time would run out and the men would die. I must acknowledge that the whole ordeal of the fate of the five passengers on the Titan consumed my own mind and caused a lot of anxiety that caused me to even lose sleep. In the middle of the night, I’d be looking at my phone to see if there were any updates on the efforts to find the Titan. I’d be counting down the hours the men had left in their oxygen supply, hoping, wondering, and praying that they could be found before time would run out.

public-redux
public-redux

I understand how life is precious to one who believes that their time on earth is all they have. I don’t understand how life is precious to one who believes they have eternity awaiting. To someone such as this writer, their time on earth is trifling. A brief inconvenience before they move on to a far better existence. I feel sorry for this guy that he puts so little value on his life.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

We aren’t assured a “far better existence” - just an existence. You reap what you sow.

public-redux
public-redux

You’re assured an existence after this life? Do tell! What assurances do you have and from whom?

