Some of the most majestic structures along the coasts and waterways of America are lighthouses. Maryland is blessed with a variety of lighthouses along the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Many of these lights are “screwpile” lighthouses, such as Thomas Point Lighthouse south of Annapolis, St. Michael’s Lighthouse on the Eastern Shore and Drum Point Lighthouse in Calvert County.
My wife and I have visited almost 200 of the approximately 800 lighthouses in America. I am a charter member of the US Lighthouse Society, an organization committed to the preservation of lighthouses. Our interest in lighthouses began many years ago because of my wife’s great love for the ocean and my keen interest in history. I began to consider what was most historic about the seashores and observed these magnificent lighthouses. So, my wife’s love for the ocean and my love for history led both of us to fall in love with lighthouses.
The functions of lighthouses have changed dramatically over the years. Today they are primarily museums. But they still serve as beacons of guidance, warnings and rescues.
First, they give guidance to those at sea. The lighthouses on the Outer Banks of North Carolina are all painted differently so that sailors will know which lighthouse it is, such as the black-and-white swirls of Cape Hatteras Light to the solid black and solid white of Bodie Island Light. After correctly identifying the lighthouse, ship captains will know their own location at sea which is necessary for correct navigation. Some lights provide guidance for channels to harbors, such as the lights leading into the Baltimore Harbor.
Second, they continually warn of obstacles and dangers. These lonely beacons standing along the rocky coasts of New England warn of dangerous shorelines. Others may warn of hidden sandbars. Some light stations have bells, sirens or fog horns to be used during periods of inclement weather.
Third, they provide rescue for those in perils of the sea. Lightkeepers frequently had to provide rescue, many times putting their own lives in danger in order to save those in distress. In reading about the history of various lighthouses, we discover many stories of heroic efforts by those faithful and daring “keepers of the light.” Before the days of automation, these light keepers had to carry fuel for the light and clean the lens of dirt and filth daily so that nothing would diminish the brightness of the light.
As important as lighthouses are in physical navigation, it is even more important to have aids in spiritual navigation for our journey here on Earth.
First, we need direction. Although it was not a lighthouse, the Lord led the children of Israel during their 40 years in the wilderness with “a cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night” (Exodus 13:21). The Lord has promised that he will “guide us continually” (Isaiah 58:11). The Bible gives us spiritual guidance: “Your Word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105). Jesus declared, “I am the light of the world: he who follows me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life” (John 8:12).
Second, we must heed warnings. The Bible warns about the broad road which leads to destruction and the narrow road which leads to life, and implores us to choose the correct road (Matthew 7:13-14).
Third, we need to be rescued. Jesus said that he came “to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10). He did this by dying for our sins: “But God demonstrated His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
Believers in Christ are challenged to “let our light so shine before others, that they may see our good works, and glorify our Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). Like the dedicated light keepers of the past, may each of us be faithful in guiding people to Christ, the light of the world!
The Rev. Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since April 1962. He is still involved in pulpit supply in various churches. He and his wife Jackie live in Thurmont. They have two children, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.