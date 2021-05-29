A memorable Mark Twain story centers around Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn and Joe Harper attending their own funerals. Seems Tom, Huck and Joe spent a few nights on Jackson’s Island but didn’t tell anyone. Their families assume they’re dead and hold funerals at a local church. In due course, Tom, Huck and Joe sneak into an unoccupied balcony in the church and eavesdrop on their own services.
Mark Twain picks up the scene: “… as the service proceeds the [preacher] drew such pictures of the grace, the winning ways and rare promise of the lost lads … [that] the whole company broke down … the preacher giving into his … [own] feelings and crying in the pulpit. … There was a rustle in the [balcony] … the church door creaked … and to the shock of all — the three dead boys came marching up the aisle!”
Now you’d never do that at your funeral, would you? But wouldn’t it be interesting to attend your own memorial service and hear what people remember about your life?
Scripture is filled with moving remembrances of God’s people. One of the most memorable is found in Psalm 112, as the psalmist eulogizes a godly person, coaching us on the marks of a godly life, a remembered life. These are the markers given:
God’s limits are for our good. At the heart of a godly life is obedience to God’s law and limits. A lot of us view God’s limits as downers that “rain on our parade,” but God’s limits accelerate our “parade,” guiding it along a safe, healthy route. That’s why, as the psalmist remembers the godly person cited in Psalm 112, he notes: “Blessed are those who fear the Lord, who find great delight in his commands (Psalm 112:1).” Or saying it another way: Blessed are those who find great delight in God’s limits, in God’s measurements for life.
Commit to justice. It’s striking, our text goes on to say, godly people are also marked by “wealth and riches … in their houses” (Psalm 112:3) but with an important expectation that they “are generous and lend freely, [conducting] their affairs with justice (Psalm 112:5).” Many of us are not committed to justice but “just us!” How do we move beyond such self-centeredness?
Dorothy Haskins tells of a brilliant violinist who not only mastered the violin but also life by giving her life away through her music. Asked the secret of such mastery and sacrifice, the violinist answered, “Planned neglect. Everyday temptations allure me away from my practice time. But every day, I plan in advance to neglect everything until I give myself to my music.”
We are asked to do the same, neglect everything until we give ourselves to the melody of God. The psalmist says, “Sing joyfully to the Lord … for the word of the Lord is right and true. … The Lord loves righteousness and justice (Psalm 33:1-5).” Thus, “my whole being [exclaims], ‘Who is like you, O Lord? You rescue … the poor and needy from those who rob them (Psalm 35:10).’” If God rescues the poor and needy, we must rescue the poor and needy. We must exercise planned neglect, prioritizing God’s justice song.
Strive for confidence in Christ, not circumstances. Godly people are also people who have a peace beyond the situation at hand. That’s why the psalmist eulogizes that a godly person “will never be shaken” (Psalm 112:6), because they are righteous, confident, secure in God. As P.T. Forsyth wisely notes, “If there is within us that which is above us, we need not yield to that which is about us.”
Live with a sense of forever. The psalmist ends his eulogy in a very exacting way. “Surely the righteous will never be shaken, [for] they will be remembered forever (Psalm 112:6).” Literally, the word forever means continuous, perpetual, indefinite, everlasting. Thus, a godly life is a life with the feel of forever.
Uncle Johnson was a saint known throughout the state of Michigan, dying at the ripe age of 120. Uncle Johnson’s long life was credited to many things but most of all to his incredible attitude. He carried the feeling of forever, ever hopeful, ever triumphant. Uncle Johnson was once working in his garden, singing songs of praise to God, when his pastor came by.
“Uncle Johnson, you seem very happy today.”
“Yes, I am. Why, I was just thinking how good the crumbs of joy are that fall from the Master’s table on earth today. But can you imagine how great the full loaf will be when we taste it in glory some day!”
Godly people anticipate the full loaf. Oh, they gobble up the crumbs of joy today, but they believe there will be another day, a fuller day, a richer day — a forever day.
And so, what will people say at your funeral? No need to fret if you strive for godly perspective and priorities today. For “Blessed are those who fear the Lord, who find great delight in His commands” (Psalm 112:1) … in his limits, his justice, his confidence, his forever life, beginning now.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant, and writer. He serves as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
