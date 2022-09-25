Dozens gathered at the Baker Park Bandshell Sunday evening to usher in the beginning of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

Beth Sholom Congregation hosted a community service for anyone and everyone to attend and celebrate entering the new year 5783. Cantor Shulie Hersh, 37, and her husband, Rabbi Jordan Hersh, 40, led the audience in song and prayer.

