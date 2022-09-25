Dozens gathered at the Baker Park Bandshell Sunday evening to usher in the beginning of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.
Beth Sholom Congregation hosted a community service for anyone and everyone to attend and celebrate entering the new year 5783. Cantor Shulie Hersh, 37, and her husband, Rabbi Jordan Hersh, 40, led the audience in song and prayer.
“It’s a universal holiday,” Jordan said. “It’s about the creation of humanity.”
People whispered “l’shana tova” — “good year” in Hebrew — as they settled into the bandshell seats.
Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of a time where people start to self-reflect, Andy Rosenfeld, 60, said. Rosenfeld is a 24-year congregant and a religious school teacher at Beth Sholom. On the holiday, people take account of all the positive things they’ve done but also all the mistakes they made, he said.
“You sort of enter a really deep reflection about those mistakes that you’ve made, large and small, that you can find ways to correct in the coming year,” he said.
Following Rosh Hashanah is Yom Kippur on Oct. 5, which is a solemn holiday where people usually fast, Beth Sholom President Sharon Edelstein said. The days in between are called the Days of Atonement, she said.
Upon the personal reflection, she said, people will then atone for their mistakes during these days. For example, they might apologize to someone for hurting their feelings, she said.
“It’s not a passive thing; it’s an active thing,” she said.
Rosh Hashanah lasts until Tuesday night, Rosenfeld said. While Beth Sholom hosted this outdoor, community service, they will have more services at their synagogue on North Market Street, he said. They will be much longer than the speedy 45-minute one from Sunday, he said.
And the Baker Park Bandshell is an intentional venue for the service, Rosenfeld said. Rosh Hashanah is also about celebrating the birthday of the world and commemorating all creation, he said.
“There’s something really appropriate about connecting with the outdoors, in some way connecting with nature,” he said. “Even in a limited way in Baker Park.”
And for Beth Sholom Executive director Rob Allen, connection is what Rosh Hashanah is all about.
“Connecting with God, connecting with friends, connecting with family. I think it’s all about connection to me,” Allen said.
Allen shared some of the emblematic symbols of Rosh Hashanah as well. There’s apples and honey, which symbolize a sweet entrance into the new year. The popular challah bread is circular instead of braided for Rosh Hashanah to represent the cycle of life.
They also blow a traditional ram’s horn, called a shofar. In ancient times, he said, people would blow the shofar to let others know the holiday was coming.
For longtime congregant Daniel Pearlman, 58, the meaning of Rosh Hashanah has evolved. As a child, it used to mean a lot of services. Now, it means something different, but family has always been important.
“The family gets together and you have meals… As you get older, and you kind of get more into the repentance part, the spiritual part,” he said.
Pearlman said the congregation has been having this inclusive service since around 2018. He was president of Beth Sholom at the time, he said. They wanted to give people the opportunity to celebrate with them and also learn about the holiday. So there’s often non-Jewish people who participate in the service, he said.
One such participant was J.T. Smith, 42, of Frederick. While he enjoys Rosh Hashanah services, he said he’s also good friends with the Hershes, so he was there to participate and support his friends.
“I’ve always enjoyed Rosh Hashanah services and feel a close connection with the Jewish people. And I take it as an annual time to reflect on my year and set intention going forward,” Smith said.
Shulie began a solemn tune as she started the service. She trained for five years to become a cantor and led people in liturgy that dates back millennia, she said.
The audience joined her as the sun was setting in Baker Park. The new year was here.
