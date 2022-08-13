Recently, I struck up conversation with a guy who happened to be about my age, was outgoing and seemed to have everything the world tells us constitutes success: money, health, marriage, kids, career. And yet, as he was describing his plans and upcoming trips, I couldn’t help but sense a deep sadness inside of him, an emptiness, a dissatisfaction in his soul that just stuck out as our conversation continued.
Then, our conversation came to discuss spiritual things.
“I’ve been a lifelong atheist, but I’ve slightly shifted to agnosticism,” he said.
“Oh wow,” I replied. “What has caused you to shift from atheism to agnosticism, if you don’t mind me asking?”
“Well, experiencing life and, honestly, those recent images from that new telescope in space really got me thinking, all of this seems miraculous” he replied. “I just don’t see how the universe could be the result of an unguided process.”
He’s not wrong.
Several months ago, NASA launched the James Webb Telescope, which cost somewhere around $10 billion dollars, to have the kind of technology to take the best and deepest pictures of the universe that have ever been attempted. A few weeks back, the first images from the James Webb Telescope were transmitted back to Earth, and mankind was given a gift: a view of the stars that has never been possible until now. The several images taken by James Webb are breathtaking, revealing the awe and wonder of the cosmos, with the first image released showing with incredible resolution, countless galaxies and stars, all of which were the equivalent of a grain of sand at an arm’s length for the telescope, according to NASA.
We cannot comprehend or fully grasp just how vast, complex and ordered the universe really is, but we should consider what it means. What does it mean for our place in the universe? What does it mean about the nature of our existence, and what does it tell us about whoever or whatever could be behind it all?
“When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon, and the stars which you have set in place, what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him?” (Psalm 8:3-4).
When is the last time you really looked up at the night sky with awe and wonder as King David did thousands of years ago? Too often we are distracted by the busyness of life, its cares, worries and mundane distractions to really look up to gain perspective on what life is about and what matters most. Staring up at the cosmos should evoke a reverence and awe but not for the universe itself as is the habit of some, rather unto its maker.
In Psalm 8, David began his reflection on our place in the universe by worshiping the maker of it all, the creator of the cosmos we call God. We can convince ourselves that life and the universe are the result of an unguided process, or that questions about the existence of God can’t be known or answered, but the truth is, when we see the images of the James Webb Telescope, we know better. We know that this vast, well-ordered, complex display of power cannot be ignored. We know there must be something greater than the universe.
Since the dawn of time, mankind confronted with the splendor of creation has often chosen to worship self or nature in some form or fashion, and truth be told, while we may not make a physical pole to bow down to, we still do the same thing our ancestors did. We refuse to give honor to whom honor is due for the miraculous gift of life and existence itself.
When King David, who didn’t have the tools of modern astronomy, looked up at the heavens, he was in awe of God and in awe that God would care about him and about us. Maybe God to you is more like a mysterious, impersonal force who is unknown and unknowable, or he’s like a clock maker who simply got things going and left the stage.
But the God of the Bible is not like that at all. God is a personal being who made human beings in his image, wanting relationship with us and his attention and care has continued to be, shockingly and surprisingly, fixed on this small blue dot in the vast array of space. No matter how many galaxies and planets are out there, it is our planet that was visited in person by the creator. God sent his son, out of love for you and for me, into this world, to walk among us, die for us and resurrect from the dead to reconcile us to a holy and just God. That does not sound like an uncaring impersonal mystical force in the vast beyond who cares nothing for you.
As Jon Gordon said, “If you don’t believe in miracles, remember that you are on a giant liquid rock traveling through space 60,000 mph around the sun. Your very existence is miraculous.”
To borrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” you may want to start believing in miracles; you’re in one.
The stars have a message for us, a message that is meant to convey both how fragile our existence is, as well as how majestic it is. It’s a message of perspective. Our problems may seem overwhelming, challenging and intimidating, but when one considers that the God who made the sun (which 1.3 million Earths could fit into) cares about us and is involved in history and the intricacies of our lives, that should help us to be encouraged to entrust our cares to him. We can face fear with faith because we are not alone in the universe. God is with us. The message of the stars is that human life is special and has inestimable worth and value because the same God who knows each star by name, according to the prophet Isaiah, knows you by name.
Growing up in the church, a ’90s contemporary song recently came back to mind that really says it like nothing else: “Our God is an awesome God, and He reigns from heaven above, with wisdom, power and love, our God is an awesome God.” The choice we face every day is whether we will live in awe of this God who would create such a vast universe yet who is personable and caring for each of us or whether we will dismiss the beauty and wonder of creation as nothing to see.
One thing is for sure. No one will be able to tell God one day that there wasn’t real evidence of his existence. He will tell us, “Why didn’t you look up?”
“The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands” (Psalm 19:1).
Pastor Stephen Mitchell is the Senior Pastor of Trinity Bible Church in Maryland. He also is the host of a regular podcast, Real Christian Talk with Pastor Steve, available on all podcast platforms.
