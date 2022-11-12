Asbury United Methodist Church will host its annual Multifaith Thanksgiving Service from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22.
Sponsored by Frederick Interfaith and FAMA (Frederick Area Ministerial Association), this special service will include prayers of Thanksgiving by a diversity of faiths, including Baha’i, Jewish, Islamic, United Methodist, United Church of Christ, Christian Science Society of Frederick, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Frederick Friends Meeting and more.
Music will be provided by singer-songwriter and guitarist Susanna Laird, a men’s quartet from First Missionary Baptist Church and the Asbury Combined Choir. Some traditional Thanksgiving hymns will allow everyone to join in and sing.
In the spirit of gratitude, this service is designed to bring all faiths together to acknowledge the beauty of our world and the blessings that we have.
Light refreshments will be served in the community room on the lower level of the church following the service.
Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 101 All Saints St., Frederick. Street parking is available, as well as two parking decks within walking distance. For further information, contact pastor Mark Groover at newhope37@verizon.net or 301-668-6008 or Joey Hoffman at joeymomcs@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.