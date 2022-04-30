The National Day of Prayer tradition predates the founding of our country, evidenced by the Continental Congress’ proclamation in 1775 setting aside a day of prayer. In 1952, President Truman signed into law a National Day of Prayer as an annual observance, and in 1988, President Reagan signed into law designating the first Thursday in May as the annual observance date for the National Day of Prayer.
The annual National Day of Prayer is an occasion for all Americans to gather and call on God on behalf of our country. Our nation cannot ignore God’s sovereignty and goodness throughout history.
The theme for the 2022 National Day of Prayer observance is “Exalt the Lord Who has Established Us,” based on Colossians 2:6-7 NASB, which stands as an invitation and a call to worship.
“Prayer is essential to the health of our nation. As II Chronicles 7:14 says, ‘If we humble ourselves and pray … the Lord will hear from heaven and heal our land,’” said the Evangelical Ministerial Fellowship president, Pastor Ashley Garland. “The National Day of Prayer … allows our communities to gather with local leaders in their various areas of influence and lift up their needs. Our prayer is that God would bring much needed healing to our nation and enable Frederick County to maintain its rich history and its bright future.”
According to Carolyn Jackson, NDP county coordinator, several local events are being planned in Frederick for those who want to take time out of their daily schedules to intercede on behalf of their communities, their nation and their leaders.
This year, the Annual Prayer Breakfast returns, hosted by the Evangelical Ministerial Fellowship. Many of Frederick’s elected officials will be in attendance to join in reaffirming trust in God, recognizing his reconciling power and seeking his guidance.
Noon-day Prayer efforts will be hosted throughout Frederick at various locations that represent the areas of cultural influence in our community: government, military, church, family, education, business, agriculture and media.
The Annual Youth Prayer Rally, hosted by the National Day of Prayer Frederick, will take place at Baker Park starting at 5 p.m. with food and giveaways. The program, in its ninth year, begins at 6 p.m. and gives young people the opportunity to publicly declare their faith.
For additional information on the events, visit nationaldayofprayer-frederick.org.
