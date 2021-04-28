This year marks the 70th anniversary of the National Day of Prayer — seven decades of prayer for our Nation and our Nation’s Leaders.
Once again on May 6, people across America will mobilize, unified by public prayer.
Gatherings take place in neighborhoods, at schools, hospitals, workplaces, neighborhoods, and elsewhere, public and privately.
Frederick's eighth annual Youth Prayer Rally will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Mat 6 in Baker Park. Masks and social distancing will be required for this program of prayer, praise and worship.
For more information, go to nationaldayofprayer-frederick.org/youth-rally, or email Carolyn Jackson, NDP county coordinator, at cj@nationaldayofprayer-frederick.org.
