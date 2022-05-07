Baha’is believe that the crucial need facing humanity is to find a unifying vision of the future of society and of the nature and purpose of life. Such a vision unfolds in the writings of Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith. In the United States and all over the world in thousands of locations, Baha’is are sharing and offering the society-building power of the faith to help humanity build the vibrant communities we all long and hope for.
As part of a great mosaic of large and small conferences being held currently around the world, the Baha’is of Frederick County are hosting New Horizons: Building Vibrant Communities, May 13-15.
Open to all people, the goal of the New Horizons: Building Vibrant Communities event is to bring together diverse members of the Frederick community to consult about how we, of all (or no) faith traditions, can channel our energies to work toward the material and spiritual advancement of our families, children, neighbors and friends where we live. ‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of Baha’u’llah, states, “No matter how far the material world advances, it cannot establish the happiness of mankind. Only when material and spiritual civilization are linked and coordinated will happiness be assured.”
On Friday evening, May 13, the New Horizons Conference will be held both virtually and in-person, starting at 7 p.m. It will begin with a focus on the vision Baha’u’llah has for humanity. He proclaimed, “The purpose for which mortal men, from utter nothingness, stepped into the world of being, is that they may work for the betterment of the world and live together in concord and harmony.”
From the large and small group discussions, attendees will gain insight and understanding of this vision and see how it might take physical and practical shape in our communities. Expect prayers, music, the arts and happy sharing during this part of the conference.
May 14 will begin with registration and a warm welcome beginning at 9 a.m. at the Francis Scott Key American Legion on Taney Avenue. Classes for children ages 6-11 and junior youth ages 12-14 will be available throughout the conference. The program itself begins at 10 a.m. and spotlights the past 100 years of service to humanity and the distance traveled in the pursuit of the all-embracing vision. Through presentations, art and music activities, discussions and lots of fun, attendees can see how far the Baha’i world community has traveled and the progress it has made.
Large and small group discussion facilitators will help participants dive into the specific characteristics of a vibrant community, and how we can build them. Through short presentations, brainstorming and interaction, participants will discuss the vision and activities associated with it, which include the importance of both worship and service done together for the betterment of our communities and world.
Lunch, snacks and other refreshments will be available for all.
As Saturday continues, the focus lands on the importance of education in all things, especially in creating a spiritual and social transformation in our communities. The conference will highlight educational programs and the importance of helping our children, junior youth and youth release their potential and strengths in the world today and the world to come. New Horizons will end for the day around 5:30 p.m. with the hope that each participant has developed a desire to serve their fellow citizens and to work toward contributing to the spiritual and material needs of their communities. Working together, we can do this.
May 15 brings with it a celebratory picnic at the Pavilion at Overlook Park off Himes Avenue from 1-7 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided, and guests are encouraged to bring a dish to share. At the picnic, attendees can discuss various forms of social action to take to contribute to the transformation in our communities, focusing on both humanity’s inner life and the social environment.
The weekend’s conference activities include videos, sharing stories, small group discussions, food, arts, music, devotions and the picnic celebration — all as a service to the Frederick family. Throughout the event, participants will be invited to discuss how far our society has come and encourage the creation of bonds of love and camaraderie as part of a global effort to create vibrant communities all around us. It’s a great opportunity to explore how spiritual and material progress go hand-in-hand and to understand the urgency of becoming involved to address all facets of humanity: children, junior youth, youths and adults. We are all in this together.
To register, go to frederickbahais.org. Email vibrantcommunities2022@gmail.com for more information.
