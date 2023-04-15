A young woman who is part of a church-planting team in Japan recently told me about an international student in the U.S. When she was told about the birth of Jesus and the true meaning of Christmas, she remarked, “But Santa Claus is in the Bible, too, isn’t he?”
Probably there are many American adults, as well as children, who also have no idea that there weren’t rabbits and chocolate eggs in the garden in the Bible story about Jesus rising from the dead. It is dangerous for us to allow our sacred holidays to be hijacked, even in the church. There is so much to be taught about the life of Jesus that should never be neglected, especially on our most sacred holidays. We should not be uncomfortable grappling with the teachings of the Bible. The scripture states clearly that God’s truth is easily understood, even by a child.
Discovering the truth of God’s word and teaching it to our children is the most important duty of parents. The holy days were given by God as occasions for the intentional teaching of that history, the foundation of our faith.
It is not a coincidence that the Passover celebration of the liberation of the children of Israel from Egyptian bondage reflects the events of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection, which we know as Easter. It was in God’s perfect plan that Jesus was born to the tribe of Judah and was sent first to them in fulfillment of God’s covenant with Abraham. God had promised Abraham that he would be the father of many nations and that his offspring would bring blessings to the world. Christians believe that promised offspring was Jesus himself, but religious leaders rejected him because of their jealousy and preconceived ideas about the coming Messiah.
There are many parallels between the two stories, because they are actually one story. The escape from Egypt at the time of the plagues and the leadership of Moses is only one of the Old Testament prophecies of the salvation of humanity from the bondage of sin.
A new aspect of the Passover story struck me this year. The lamb that was to be sacrificed by each family on the night of their escape was selected four days earlier. Imagine a perfect, year-old, male lamb being brought into the home to be loved and cherished by the children while waiting for the time of departure. Then the message came. Today at twilight, the lamb must be slaughtered and the blood splashed on the top and sides of the doorway. This was a sign that those inside would be passed over because during that night, every firstborn male of Egypt would be struck down by the 10th plague (Exodus 12).
That lamb was the symbol of the perfect male human who would be sacrificed many years later on a Roman cross during the remembrance of the Exodus from Egypt (Matthew 26-28).
Jesus, born without sin and who lived a sinless life. also was loved and cherished by his followers. Those who were aware of his miracles of healing and provision were devastated by his death. His death was a great loss to his disciples and their families. Jesus, the Lamb of God, went to his death without a word in his own defense because he died for us.
But the power of the story is that the tomb could not hold the Son of God. His escape from the power of death was witnessed by many people over a period of 40 days (Acts 1). Jesus is alive.
Many of the early believers died not for their faith in the resurrection but because they knew it was true. Today, Christians are still dying for that belief because they have met the risen Lord and they know that he is worth dying for.
Over and over again, God told the Israelites to teach their children their history as people chosen and led by Yahweh. The things of special importance to remember were the Sabbath, the Exodus, the receiving of the Law at Sinai, serious offenses by Amalek, the Golden Calf at Sinai and Miriam’s rebellion against Moses. We who are Christian believers must also remember and confess our own sins and rebellion. The blood that Jesus shed on the cross is the symbol of the love that God poured out in forgiving our sins and restoring our status as children of God. And we must be witnesses to the power of Jesus to change lives.
Louise Parsons has been a follower of Jesus Christ for many years and in many places. She enjoys studying God’s word and sharing what she is learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.