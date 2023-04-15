Louise Parsons

Louise Parsons

A young woman who is part of a church-planting team in Japan recently told me about an international student in the U.S. When she was told about the birth of Jesus and the true meaning of Christmas, she remarked, “But Santa Claus is in the Bible, too, isn’t he?”

Probably there are many American adults, as well as children, who also have no idea that there weren’t rabbits and chocolate eggs in the garden in the Bible story about Jesus rising from the dead. It is dangerous for us to allow our sacred holidays to be hijacked, even in the church. There is so much to be taught about the life of Jesus that should never be neglected, especially on our most sacred holidays. We should not be uncomfortable grappling with the teachings of the Bible. The scripture states clearly that God’s truth is easily understood, even by a child.

