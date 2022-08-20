Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Each of us is blessed with a certain and personal smattering of strengths and weaknesses. For me, I find myself sometimes in conversations that clearly reveal my weakness in knowing history — even relatively current history.

For example, I learned in a conversation just a few weeks ago that our nation’s Pledge of Allegiance has been edited over the years; it was not born originally as we hear it and recite it today. With a little online digging I quickly discovered a 2018 Washington Post article by Rachel Siegel that discussed this in detail, focusing on one particular addition and how it came to be. What was the late addition to the Pledge of Allegiance she wrote of? It was the phrase “under God,” added officially to the pledge on Flag Day (June 14) in 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the act that made this change law.

Tags

(2) comments

knahs25

Guess the author has never heard Red Skelton’s wonderful story of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Report Add Reply
fjulia

Or you can read and understand that the writers of our constitution specifically wanted to NOT have a state religion like England did. This phrase was added because of the so-called 'Red Scare" of the cold War in the 50's. The greatest strength of any nation is when it does not force a single view of anything on others.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription