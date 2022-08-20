Each of us is blessed with a certain and personal smattering of strengths and weaknesses. For me, I find myself sometimes in conversations that clearly reveal my weakness in knowing history — even relatively current history.
For example, I learned in a conversation just a few weeks ago that our nation’s Pledge of Allegiance has been edited over the years; it was not born originally as we hear it and recite it today. With a little online digging I quickly discovered a 2018 Washington Post article by Rachel Siegel that discussed this in detail, focusing on one particular addition and how it came to be. What was the late addition to the Pledge of Allegiance she wrote of? It was the phrase “under God,” added officially to the pledge on Flag Day (June 14) in 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the act that made this change law.
I was shocked. Given the important roles that faith in God and principles of religious liberty have played in the establishment of this nation, the fact that this phrase was not part of the original pledge was a complete surprise. Since my discovery, I have pondered the irony of the circumstances.
Great efforts have been made over the history of this country — and they continue to be made by some — to remove teachings that direct us to God, faith in God and religious tenants generally from the public arena. But here was a powerful example of a reference to God being placed deliberately into law and into a pledge — The Pledge of Allegiance! — that is very public, even recited in schools and various gatherings across the country every day.
This added phrase profoundly modifies the definition and description of what our Republic is to be: “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Furthermore, there are true implications within this phrase that I would like to expound on here.
First, unity. The wording of this phrase suggests that being “one nation” and “indivisible” are intrinsically connected with also being “under God.” Being “under God” could be interpreted as being derived from God. When we come to believe and understand that we are all children of God (Acts 17:29, Holy Bible KJV), we start to see the world differently. It is easier to see past the distinguishing labels and distinctions that exist between us to see the commonalities, the good and the divine nature inherent in all members of the human race. We become more willing to help and to serve a neighbor — an act lauded on Earth and in heaven as noble and good. This willingness to love, to serve and to coexist peacefully comes despite differences of opinion, faith, personal values, etc. Understanding and living by the truth that God is the father of us all has a unifying effect, and we become “one nation … indivisible.” This is achieved by allowing God into the picture, not by taking him out.
Another way that “under God” could be interpreted is being accountable to God. When we come to believe and understand that we are accountable to God (Revelation 20:12, Holy Bible KJV; Alma 41:3-4, Book of Mormon), in addition to being accountable to governments and lawmakers, we start to see the world around us differently. We seek to help and to serve neighbors because our religions teach that to do so is good, and that we will be accountable to God some day for the way that we live those teachings. This volunteer effort to become more unified happens without needing government mandate or other forms of worldly coercion, because we want to do what is right in his eyes. Understanding that we are accountable to God has a unifying effect, and we become “one nation … indivisible.” This is achieved by allowing God into the picture, not by taking him out.
The most obvious interpretation of “under God” is that he is preserving and protecting us — and that this protection allows us to be “one nation … indivisible.” Certainly a nation that is protected and preserved by the Almighty God will be indivisible to all earthly powers. In fact, we have scriptural promise relating to this land that states that this land “is a choice land, and whatsoever nation shall possess it shall be free from bondage, and from captivity, and from all other nations under heaven” (Ether 2:12, Book of Mormon).
That is certainly protection promised under God, but there is a condition laid out in the same verse that we can’t overlook. The promised protection comes “if they will but serve the God of the land, who is Jesus Christ” (Ether 2:12, Book of Mormon). When we come to understand that the God-given protections that we enjoy are contingent on our serving God, and we do this best by loving him — keeping his commandments (John 14:15, Holy Bible KJV) and loving and serving our neighbors (Matthew 22:37-39, Holy Bible KJV; Mosiah 2:17, Book of Mormon) — we start to see the world differently. We develop a relationship with God wherein we offer something of ourselves to him, and he offers back to us, in addition to other blessings, protection and preservation as a people and as a nation. Understanding that God has promised to protect us on conditions of discipleship (the badge of which was to love of each other, according to John 13:35, Holy Bible KJV) has a unifying effect, and we become truly “one nation … indivisible.” This is achieved by allowing God into the picture, not by taking him out.
Second is “liberty and justice for all.” The wording of the phrase in the Pledge of Allegiance suggests that liberty and justice for all are intrinsically connected with also being “under God.” This may cause bristling among those who argue that religion is unnecessary, restrictive or diluted or those who claim faith has no place in the public arena and should be confined in private practice only. These attitudes work to remove God from the picture by restricting one of our most basic liberties — religious liberty — and shaming those that reference their faith when sharing opinions or making decisions.
At the 2022 Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, Italy, President Dallin H. Oaks stated, “Religious teachings and the religiously motivated actions of believers benefit society and deserve legal protection.” I refer the reader to his speech, one of the best arguments for broadly-applied (no favorites!) religious freedom I have ever read. Of particular note is the connection between the preservation of religious freedom and the preservation of “many other civil rights” and the protection of belief systems “from which other freedoms derive their meaning” (Dallin H. Oaks, 2022 Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit).
In summary, when we, independent of our personal faith background, understand the deep connection between religious liberties and the other liberties and justice we espouse as a nation, we become more supportive of all civil liberties and proactive in preserving them. The natural consequence is a nation that offers its citizens liberties and justice. This is achieved by allowing God into the picture, not by taking him out.
I praise the work of those whose efforts resulted in the addition of the phrase “under God” to our nation’s Pledge of Allegiance. I hope to see people of faith everywhere banding together to convey convincingly this truth: It is in our society’s best interest to allow God — faith, religion, etc. — into the picture as a contributing factor of healthy public discourse. Indeed, to be “one nation … indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” as defined accurately in our own Pledge of Allegiance, we must also be “under God.”
Michael Turner serves as a counselor in the Frederick Stake Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frederick. He is also a professor at Mount St. Mary’s University.
(2) comments
Guess the author has never heard Red Skelton’s wonderful story of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Or you can read and understand that the writers of our constitution specifically wanted to NOT have a state religion like England did. This phrase was added because of the so-called 'Red Scare" of the cold War in the 50's. The greatest strength of any nation is when it does not force a single view of anything on others.
