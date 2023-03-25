Visualizing the massive ocean waves and how they roll in and overwhelm the seashore, inspires me to reflect on how God shares his all-encompassing love for all his creatures.
The ocean waves remind me of God’s love for us and his forgiveness and how when we upset God, he knows us and if he wishes, he helps us by washing away our mistakes and assists us to continue to try to live as he has taught us through the teachings of his prophets.
What does it mean to “know God” and to practice his teachings? Reflecting on this question could take days, months, years or a lifetime, and we may still never know the answer. However, as we live our daily lives and try to unravel the human challenges and questions that we face everyday, it surely simplifies our answers when we turn to God, say prayers to him and ask him to help us navigate our dilemmas and uncertainties.
As a child, I was taught that God loves us, and he loves all of us, from little babies and children to the oldest adults, and that we should also show love to all people, for people not only in this part of the world but from all parts of the world.
We were taught to pray to God and ask for his help, not only during bad times, but in good times, also, in order to get to know God better and to understand that he is always there for us, and will never forsake us.
As human creatures, we are endowed with souls, which are blessed by God, and Baha’is believe we are the only living beings gifted with souls. Thus, we carry huge responsibilities for living up to this greatest gift. How we live our lives with this special blessing may enable us to spread this steadfast bestowal and uplift many others in their lives.
Many of us are honored with special family, friends, co-workers and neighbors, and we often try to share their joys, sorrows and disappointments. In thinking about our actions with them and realizing that sometimes interactions are smooth and other times they can be challenging, how can we assist them to live happier lives?
Perhaps we need to remember that at times, we can share forgiveness with them. One of the greatest qualities God has gifted to all of us — is the gift of forgiveness. Why would we think of not forgiving others, when God forgives us even when we cannot forgive ourselves?
‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith shared this: “Love the creatures for the sake of God and not for themselves. You will never become angry or impatient if you love them for the sake of God” (Promulgation of Universal Peace).
Many religions share the same essence of the teachings on forgiveness. From Judaism, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks wrote: “Every act of forgiveness mends something broken in this fractured world. It is a step, however small, in this long, hard journey toward redemption.”
In the Bible, we find this: “Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive and you will be forgiven” (Luke 6:37).
In Islam, it is written, “Forgiving others is not a weakness. It takes a strong person to forgive” (Mufti Menk).
The teachings of the Baha’i Faith remind us: “O ye friends of God! Show ye an endeavor that all the nations and communities of the world, even the enemies, put their trust, assurance and hope in you; that if a person falls into errors for a hundred-thousand times he may yet turn his face to you, hopeful that you will forgive his sins; for he must not become hopeless, neither grieved nor despondent. This is the conduct and the manner of the people of Baha” (Tablets of ‘Abdu’l-Baha, Vol.2).
It is wise to remember that God wants us to be loving and kind souls and to help each other along the path of life. We should be supportive, but not judgmental. Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith, wrote: “If ye become aware of a sin committed by another, conceal it, that God may conceal your own sin. He, verily, is the Concealer, the Lord of grace abounding” (Epistle to the Son of the Wolf).
When considering forgiveness to another human being, there is absolutely a magical quality about it. By forgiving another human being, not only is the forgiven soul uplifted by this loving action, but the forgiver receives a magnificent spiritual bounty!
Contemplating the blessings of forgiveness, “The Counsels of the Lord” emphasize how we should interact in our behavior towards each other:
Act in accordance with the counsels of the Lord: that is, rise up in such wise, and with such qualities, as to endow the body of this world with a living soul. And to bring this young child, humanity, to the stage of adulthood.
So far as ye are able, ignite a candle of love in every meeting, and with tenderness rejoice and cheer ye every heart.
Care for the stranger as for one of your own:
Show to alien souls the same loving-kindness ye bestow upon your faithful friends.
Should any come to blows with you, seek to be friends with him;
Should any stab you to the heart, be ye a healing salve unto his sores;
Should any taunt and mock at you, meet him with love.
Should any heap his blame upon you, praise ye him;
Should he offer you a deadly poison, give him the choicest honey in exchange;
And should he threaten your life, grant him a remedy that will heal him evermore.
Should he be pain itself, be ye his medicine;
Should he be thorns, be ye his roses and sweet herbs.
Perchance such ways and words from you will make this darksome world turn bright at last …
Such is the essence of God’s admonitions; such in sum are the teachings for the Dispensation of Baha
—Selections from the Writings of ‘Abdu’l-Baha
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
