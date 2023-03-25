Susan Haines

Susan Haines

 

Visualizing the massive ocean waves and how they roll in and overwhelm the seashore, inspires me to reflect on how God shares his all-encompassing love for all his creatures.

The ocean waves remind me of God’s love for us and his forgiveness and how when we upset God, he knows us and if he wishes, he helps us by washing away our mistakes and assists us to continue to try to live as he has taught us through the teachings of his prophets.

