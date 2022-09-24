The most beautiful thing about beginnings is the realization that every beginning is born out of the experiences that precede it.
If we were to hold one single moment up to the light, like an individual slide (remember those?) or frame on a roll of film (and those?), it would be possible to isolate that precise moment captured in the picture. While doting over that instant in time, we would know, intellectually, that what we are looking at is only a momentary glimpse, captured by the camera, of a much larger experience.
We can choose to highlight the singularity of any moment, of any length of time we choose. The truth that this chosen time frame is merely one part of a larger whole never changes.
When I think about the beginning of my son’s life, whose 4th birthday we just celebrated, I am keenly aware of both the truth and the falsity of the individuality of his existence. For when did his life truly begin? When he was born?
In one sense, the answer is yes, but both his mother and I know quite well that he had a life in utero prior to the moment of his birth. One could surely argue that we can trace, at the very earliest, the beginning of a person’s life to conception. Such a view, while perhaps technically correct in a biological sense, does not take into account how a new person, though existing as an individual entity, is also the product of an already existing relationship. If our son is the fruit of our love, then his story — and that of every other person — extends back in time beyond his individual existence.
Every one of us is merely a chapter in the ongoing story of our families, our communities and our world.
We cannot claim any moment to be a truly new beginning, devoid of prior experience and unaffected by the past. Perhaps that is why, in our Jewish tradition, one cannot approach Rosh Hashana as we do the secular New Year by simply making resolutions for the future. We must begin by acknowledging our journey of the past year.
Viddui, or confession, is an integral part of the process of Teshuva, or return/repentance. Before we can move forward, we must take responsibility for those steps already taken and foster a vision of how we got to where we are now.
Confession, in the Jewish conception, is about outwardly acknowledging (to G-d, not another person — except to a particular individual if we caused them harm) that we made a mistake and resolving not to do so again.
The only way, however, to ensure we do not repeat our mistakes is to understand not just what we did but why we did it. We must see not solely the moment of our wandering off the path but all of the moments leading up to it. Simply making a New Year’s resolution to eat better, for example, will ultimately fail unless we acknowledge in what ways we did not eat well this past year and attempt to understand what motivations, both internal and external, led us to make poor food choices in the first place.
The more we think about this, the more it becomes clear that neither a “new beginning” or a “past mistake” is an isolated moment. One is intimately connected to the other and to the entirety of our life and even to the familial and cultural environment within which we exist.
Creating successful positive change in our lives is difficult precisely because it requires intense and honest self-searching and understanding. Our sages of blessed memory understood that if we simply were to show up at synagogue during the Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur with a list of resolutions for the coming year, those resolutions would ultimately fail, and we would not be any better off than we were before. For this reason, the entire month of Elul, which immediately precedes Rosh Hashana, has been a traditional time for cheshbon nefesh, an accounting of one’s soul or taking stock of oneself. By doing so prior to the Days of Awe, we are setting ourselves up for the success of our efforts to better our own individual selves and our world.
Whether you are Jewish or not, this time of year is one we culturally associate with beginnings. As summer leaves us and autumn approaches, let us take time to reflect upon our past year and strive to understand what forces moved us. Holding this, we can move forward and experience the transformative growth we are each divinely capable of.
Rabbi Jordan Hersh serves the Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick. A graduate of the Jewish Theological Seminary, he spent a year with Beth Sholom as a Gladstein Fellow before becoming its full-time rabbi.
