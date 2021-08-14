Pleasant View Church of the Brethren will celebrate its 245th anniversary Aug. 15. A Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. will initiate the festivities leading up to the 250th anniversary in 2026. Descendants of the founding members will be special guests.
The ancestors of the church were originally from Germany and were known as German Baptist. They were also recognized as Dunkers because they believed in adult baptism in flowing water by dunking three times: in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.
The Dunkers were plain people, dressing in drab clothes and refusing to follow the ways of the world. They were viewed by other denominations as peculiar, and they were often criticized.
Eventually, these German Baptists immigrated to America for religious freedom. However, prejudice and criticism followed them here as well.
These particular ancestors moved south from Pennsylvania into Middletown Valley by 1740. The valley reminded them of their German homeland, and they settled at Big Oak Spring, which is now Burkittsville.
Wanting to organize a church, about 20 families met on Aug. 15, 1776, under a large white oak on the Daniel Arnold farm just south of Burkittsville. They formed the Broad Run German Baptist Church, named for the everflowing stream, Broad Run.
Through the years and with many changes both locally and nationally, the German Baptist became The Church of the Brethren. Once worship was held in schools, barns and homes, about 150 years ago, the ancestors of the Broad Run congregation built a church and named it Pleasant View.
Today, the Church of the Brethren holds to some of the original services and beliefs. However, the congregants are modernized.
Pastor Tim May is the minister. The church, located along Picnic Woods Road near Burkittsville, always welcomes visitors and new members.
