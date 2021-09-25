The Asian American Center of Frederick and The Faith Striders of Frederick will host a community event from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Baker Park in Frederick.
Prayer, Power and Praise in the Midst of a Pandemic will feature local praise and worship groups from various churches in our community.
The event will also feature educational and clinical information surrounding COVID-19. Attendees will be able to be tested for COVID and receive vaccines free of charge. The testing will be provided by the Frederick County Health Department, and the vaccines will be provided by Frederick Health Hospital. There will be other organizations on-site offering free community resources during the event.
For more information, contact Angela Spencer at aspencer@aacfmd.org or 301-694-3355.
