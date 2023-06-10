Susan Haines

Susan Haines

When considering all the seasons of the year — spring, summer, autumn and winter — our spiritual needs change just as the seasons do. As we grow, we are able to adapt, with God’s guidance, to help us through these transitions.

Just like the seasons progress and the darkness of winter fades to the brightness of spring, God is always with us and is with every living being on Earth. As we plant seeds in the spring with hopes for new growth, not only for crops, but we can also plant hopes in our souls for a rekindled connection to God and say prayers to strengthen us and to enable us to soar with heavenly thoughts of love, unity, peace and gratitude.

