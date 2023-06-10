When considering all the seasons of the year — spring, summer, autumn and winter — our spiritual needs change just as the seasons do. As we grow, we are able to adapt, with God’s guidance, to help us through these transitions.
Just like the seasons progress and the darkness of winter fades to the brightness of spring, God is always with us and is with every living being on Earth. As we plant seeds in the spring with hopes for new growth, not only for crops, but we can also plant hopes in our souls for a rekindled connection to God and say prayers to strengthen us and to enable us to soar with heavenly thoughts of love, unity, peace and gratitude.
‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith, shared: “In the highest prayer, men pray only for the love of God, not because they fear Him or hell, or hope for bounty or heaven. … When a man falls in love with a human being, it is impossible for him to keep from mentioning the name of his beloved. How much more difficult is it to keep from mentioning the Name of God when one has come to love Him. … The spiritual man finds no delight in anything save commemoration of God” (Baha’u’llah and the New Era).
If prayer is not something we are used to doing every day, how can one develop a love and desire for prayers in order to bring our lives closer to God? Prayer, especially daily prayers, help us to live a life filled with great joy, happiness and servitude to God. Prayer cleanses our hearts and souls of thoughts and actions that keep us from loving and knowing God.
If we feel that we are too busy to pray, or absorbed in other activities, perhaps one should pause and think about our purpose for being born into this world. Prayer can be a guiding light to assist us in getting to know and to love God more closely. Try to think about prayer being conversation with God.
Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith revealed this in a prayer: “I beseech Thee … to make of my prayer a fire that will burn away the veils which have shut me out from Thy beauty, and a light that will lead me unto the ocean of Thy Presence” (Baha’i Prayers).
As a child, I was taught the Lord’s Prayer, which is frequently recited by many people seeking God’s blessings and assistance. When I was 16 and found the Baha’i Faith, I still loved that prayer and added many more Baha’i prayers to my blessings.
Baha’u’llah wrote about the benefits and obligations of prayer: “Intone, O My servant, the verses of God that have been received by thee, as intoned by them who have drawn nigh unto Him, that the sweetness of thy melody may kindle thine own soul, and attract the hearts of all men. Whoso reciteth, in the privacy of his chamber, the verses revealed by God, the scattering angels of the Almighty shall scatter abroad the fragrance of the words uttered by his mouth, and shall cause the heart of every righteous man to throb. Though he may, at first, remain unaware of its effect, yet the virtue of the grace vouchsafed unto him must needs sooner or later exercise its influence upon his soul. Thus have the mysteries of the Revelation of God been decreed by virtue of the Will of Him who is the Source of power and wisdom” (Gleanings).
In thinking about prayers and the reasons we pray, it seems that living a spiritual life requires one to pray and turn to God not only on a daily basis but any time we feel perplexed or concerned about any situations in our lives. We pray for good health for others and ourselves, we pray for spiritual and material progress, and we pray for God’s guidance and for any other circumstances that may arise. What we are actually striving for is to adjust our will with God’s will.
The following writing shares this: “O Thou who art turning thy face towards God! Close thine eyes to all things else, and open them to the realm of the All-Glorious. Ask whatsoever thou wishest of Him alone; seek whatsoever thou seekest from Him alone. With a look He granteth a hundred thousand hopes, with a glance He healeth a hundred thousand incurable ills, with a nod He layeth balm on every wound, with a glimpse He freeth the hearts from the shackles of grief. He doeth as He doeth, and what recourse have we? He carrieth out His Will, He ordaineth what He pleaseth. Then better for thee to bow down thy head in submission, and put thy trust in the All-Merciful Lord” (Abdu’l-Baha, Selections from the Writings of ‘Abdu’l-Baha).
Prayer is one of our most powerful and revitalizing endeavors. Not only does prayer bring peace to our hearts but it enables us to draw closer to God. Even when we make mistakes in life, God is always with us to assist our thoughts and actions towards love, kindness, righteousness, and forgiveness.
One of my favorite prayers, revealed by Baha’u’llah, seems to illustrate how we can ask God to help us in our spiritual journey toward him: “Create in me a pure heart, O my God, and renew a tranquil conscience within me, O my Hope! Through the spirit of power confirm Thou me in Thy Cause, O my Best-Beloved, and by the light of Thy glory reveal unto me Thy path, O Thou the Goal of my desire! Through the power of thy transcendent might lift me up unto the heaven of thy holiness, O Source of my being, and by the breezes of Thine eternity gladden me, O Thou Who art my God! Let Thine everlasting melodies breathe tranquillity on me, O my companion, and let the riches of Thine ancient countenance deliver me from all except Thee, O my Master, and let the tidings of the revelation of Thine incorruptible Essence bring me joy, O Thou Who art the most manifest of the manifest and the most hidden of the hidden!”
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
