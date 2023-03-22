Wednesday evening was the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset in observance of the revelations of the Quran.
Khalil Elshazly, president of the Islamic Society of Frederick, said Ramadan is a month to practice the values associated with fasting, which include honesty, self-improvement, humility and a spiritual pursuit to bring oneself closer to God.
It is also a time for familial and community bonding through prayer and sharing a meal after fasting.
"When you sit down and share a meal, it always brings people together and brings the best out of people," Elshazly said. "Everybody comes in with their best behavior and it propels you, as well, after Ramadan to continue on that path."
Elshazly said he looks forward to Ramadan every year and the joy and lessons of forgiveness that come with it.
The holy month is capped by the holiday Eid al-Fitr, which the Islamic Society will celebrate on the evening of April 21 with a community meal.
"You get tired at the end of the month and fasting for a month, but then you have the big feast after that" on Eid al-Fitr, Elshazly said. "It brings you closer to God."
