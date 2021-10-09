German church service at ERUCC Oct. 17
In celebration of the 275th anniversary of Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, a service will be held in German, as the church’s ancestors spoke in those early years. German partners will be leading the congregation via Zoom, which will be streamed into the sanctuary.
The service is at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17. Pastors leading the service will be Daniel Mueller Thord from Inden-Langerwehe and Alexander Schwartz from Klein Schwechetn. The church youth group has enjoyed multiple exchanges with the young people and members of these congregations.
After worship, guests can enjoy strudel.
Email bkdaniel@erucc.org for more information.
Diwali celebration Oct. 23 at Urbana District Park
The Diwali Diya Decorating Contest will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Urbana District Park, Shelter 3. The event is free and open to guests of all ages.
Diwali is a Festival of Lights, and homes are filled with clay lamps to celebrate and symbolically represent light over darkness.
Call 301-792-1994 for more information.
BUMC anniversarycelebration Nov. 7
Buckeystown United Methodist Church (BUMC) is turning 125 years old.
An anniversary homecoming celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at the church.
Learn more at buckeystownumc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.