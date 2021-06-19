During a sudden, afternoon torrential storm, rainwater started to accumulate in the tracks of our sliding glass door on our deck. The tracks soon filled up and started overflowing onto the new wood floor. The family ran for towels to soak up the water before the floor was damaged. We worked through this crisis for about 20 minutes until the heavy rain subsided.
Once it stopped, we considered what the cause was for the water leaking into the kitchen. As we inspected the outside deck, we soon discovered the gutters, high above the door, were filled with leaves, small branches and debris from past storms. Failing to remove the debris from the gutters over time had caused the flood that day.
How often do we let debris over time fill up our lives? Debris like mounting debt, strained relationships with family and friends, substance abuse, dishonesty, addictions, pornography, social media obsession, or bad habits, to name just a few, can bring darkness rather than light into our lives and cause anxiety, depression, hopelessness and many other physical, mental and emotional ailments.
Giving up our old, unproductive or destructive ways, ridding ourselves of bad habits and overcoming different types of addictions are all extremely difficult to do but possible with the help of our savior, Jesus Christ.
Russell M. Nelson, a world renowned heart surgeon and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently told of his experience watching a large building going through renovations. He said: “From my office, I have a front-row seat to watch the work taking place. As I have watched workers dig out old tree roots, plumbing, wiring and a leaky fountain, I have thought about the need for each of us to remove, with the Savior’s help, the old debris in our lives. The gospel of Jesus Christ is a gospel of repentance. Because of the Savior’s Atonement, his gospel provides an invitation to keep changing, growing and becoming more pure. It is a gospel of hope, of healing, and of progress. Thus, the gospel is a message of joy! Our spirits rejoice with every small step forward we take.”
Often, when the word repentance is heard, one immediately thinks of overcoming sin. Another way to think of repentance is change. Change from our old ways toward a new self. When we remove the debris from our lives, we repent. We change. For this reason, we can understand the saying “with change comes growth.” There is no part of our lives in which we are in limbo. We are either moving forward or backward. Never are we standing still. Our muscles are either getting stronger or they atrophy. Nothing in life is static.
To remove the debris from our lives, we must embrace change and everything that comes along with it: the fear of the unknown, the pain, the hardships and also the feelings of peace, joy, happiness and accomplishment. As anyone who has successfully removed debris from their lives will attest, it’s not easy, but it’s always worth it.
Becky Craven, an executive board member of CHOICE Humanitarian, stated, “Jesus Christ has given us a continuous pattern for change. He invites us to exercise faith in Him, which inspires us to repent … . Most often, we strive to refine our character to align ourselves with the attributes of Jesus Christ. Our daily choices will either help or hinder our progress. Small but steady, deliberate changes will help us improve. Do not become discouraged. Change is a lifelong process. I am grateful that in our struggles to change, the Lord is patient with us. Through Jesus Christ, we are given the strength to make lasting changes. As we humbly turn to Him, He will increase our capacity to change.”
As we find the storms of life flooding our minds and souls, may we work to find and remove the debris in our lives, making the necessary changes to free ourselves. By doing so, we will feel a renewed hope, faith, joy and peace in our lives. So don’t wait: Take the first step today to remove the debris in your life.
Chris Safsten is president of the Frederick Maryland Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Safsten’s occupation is management consulting, and he enjoys spending time with his wonderful wife, Jennifer, and their five children and two new grandchildren.
