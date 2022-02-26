Upon awakening on a freezing cold, snowy January morning and thinking about the day ahead, we knew we must first shovel the snow. Surprisingly, when we looked outside, we discovered a huge gift. A very kind and selfless neighbor had come by and cleared the long hilly driveway for us!
As we approach each day, what are our thoughts? This generous neighbor obviously awakened and thought about helping others right away in the morning, in order to keep us safe and able to navigate the snowy surfaces. This kind soul is definitely tenderhearted, and a tenderhearted person is the best friend one can ever have. What is meant by “tenderhearted”? Being tenderhearted means a person is completely unselfish, benevolent, charitable, generous and considerate, to name a few qualities. Tenderhearted is a great synonym for selflessness. When I think of selflessness, it reminds me of a lighted candle — the candle gives its light away in order to illuminate the path for others.
‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, revealed: “The honor of man is through the attainment of the knowledge of God; his happiness is from the love of God; his joy is in the glad tidings of God; his greatness is dependent upon his servitude to God. The higher development of man is his entrance into the divine Kingdom, and the outcome of this human existence is the nucleus and essence of eternal life. If man is bereft of the divine bestowals and if his enjoyment and happiness are restricted to his material inclinations, what distinction or difference is there between the animal and himself? In fact, the animal’s happiness is greater, for its wants are fewer and its means of livelihood easier to acquire. Although it is necessary for man to strive for material needs and comforts, his real need is the acquisition of the bounties of God. If he is bereft of divine bounties, spiritual susceptibilities and heavenly glad tidings, the life of man in this world has not yielded and worthy fruit. While possessing physical life he should lay hold of the life spiritual, and together with bodily comforts and happiness, he should enjoy divine pleasures and content. Then is man worthy of the title man; then will he be after the image and likeness of God, for the image of the Merciful consists of the attributes of the heavenly Kingdom. If no fruits of the Kingdom appear in the garden of his soul, man is not in the image and likeness of God, but if those fruits are forthcoming, he becomes the recipient of ideal bestowals and is enkindled with the fire of the love of God” (Promulgation of Universal Peace).
Envisioning great people in history who demonstrated selflessness, one of the most vivid examples is the 40 passengers and crew members aboard Flight 93 on 9/11 who wrestled the Boeing 757 from the hijackers of Al-Qaeda and crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The flight crew and passengers unselfishly fought the terrorists in order to save the U.S. Capitol or White House and multitudes of people. These heroes who demonstrated total benevolence by giving their own lives are a great example of tenderhearted behavior and selflessness.
Other people who come to mind who act selflessly every day are our medical workers — nurses, doctors, medical assistants and all medical people who tirelessly go to work and assist patients who are deathly ill with COVID-19 or other diseases, all at the expense of their own mortality. First responders, police officers and firemen also put other peoples’ lives before their own in order to keep our society safe. Caregivers in nursing homes and orphanages also put their patients first and strive to bring them good health and comfort. Continuing to think of other selfless people brings to mind those souls who generously donate organs, body parts and blood in order for critically ill people to stay alive.
Mankind is striving toward a more harmonious world, toward universal peace, and we find more people demonstrating benevolent and generous behavior toward others. We have witnessed these actions during terrible tragedies — when the hurricanes struck Kentucky and other locations last fall, hundreds of strangers from all parts of the country traveled to help with rescue and recovery efforts and food donations, assisted the homeless with finding shelter, and donated and distributed water, clothing and other household essentials.
We have also seen this benevolence many times during other tumultuous storms and tragedies. During these past few years, we have also witnessed incredible charity, generosity and selflessness with many chefs traveling across the country to prepare daily meals for hundreds and thousands of people suddenly facing starvation and crafty people building school desks so students could continue their school lessons at home. As refugees from Afghanistan and other countries immigrated to America, we witnessed communities helping these newcomers find places to live, language assistance, food resources, jobs, school enrollment, religious places of worship, medical help and other needs.
‘Abdu’l-Baha shared this message about his wish for humanity: “For you, I desire spiritual distinction — that is, you must become eminent and distinguished in morals. In the love of God you must become distinguished from all else. You must become distinguished for loving humanity, for unity and accord, for love and justice. In brief, you must become distinguished in all the virtues of the human world — for faithfulness and sincerity, for justice and fidelity, for firmness and steadfastness, for philanthropic deeds and service to the human world, for love toward every human being, for unity and accord with all people, for removing prejudices and promoting international peace. Finally, you must become distinguished for heavenly illumination and for acquiring the bestowals of God. I desire this distinction for you” (Promulgation of Universal Peace).
We now see selflessness becoming more vital and esteemed among the people of the world. From the Writings of Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith: “O ye rich ones on earth! The poor in your midst are My trust; guard ye My trust, and be not intent only on your own ease.
“Do not busy yourself in your own concerns; let your thoughts be fixed upon that which will rehabilitate the fortunes of mankind and sanctify the hearts and souls of men. This can best be achieved through pure and holy deeds, through a virtuous life and a goodly behavior.
“The candle of thine heart is lighted by the hand of My power, quench it not with the contrary winds of self and passion” (Hidden Words).
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
