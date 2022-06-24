Supporters broke ground Friday on what will be a multi-million-dollar renovation of the visitors center and museum at the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton.
Mother Seton, the first American-born saint, established the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph in Emmitsburg in 1809, according to a news release from the shrine. The religious sisters inspired by the saint serve in schools, hospitals and social service centers across the globe.
“This new museum and visitor center is important because it will enable a whole new generation of people, young and old, to learn about our great saint, Mother Seton, and what was important to her in life,” said Rob Judge, Seton Shrine’s executive director.
The historic site houses an active Basilica, and Mother Seton’s remains are entombed at the shrine. Roughly 60,000 people visit the Seton Shrine annually.
The renovation will feature artifacts, new technology, video and modern storytelling, according to Judge. The effort marks the first major renovation to the museum in 40 years.
To fund the project, the Seton Shrine launched its first capital campaign and raised more than $10 million, Barbara Bozzuto, a 200th Anniversary Campaign co-chair, told supporters gathered on the campus Friday.
Of that number, $4 million is planned to go toward renovations. The remainder will support other shrine initiatives, such as the Seeds of Hope Retreats program.
The formal groundbreaking is set to occur in the fall, while Friday’s event was ceremonial. Gatherers said prayers. Many thanks were lifted up.
Grasping one of the golden shovels was Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of 36th U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and chair of the Seton Shrine National Leaders Council.
“Soon, the magnificent lobby inside these doors restored to its full beauty will welcome thousands of pilgrims, seekers of hope and curious visitors to this place of peace and hope,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she’d like to say it was her love of Mother Seton that first brought her to Emmitsburg, but really, it was a boyfriend at Mount St. Mary’s University. The crowd chuckled at Johnson’s story.
Afterward, in an interview, Johnson said she feels a connection to Mother Seton. They are both converts to Catholicism and mothers, and faced financial challenges, Johnson said.
Johnson came to chair the council after a sister in the Daughters of Charity, someone she’s close to in Texas, asked Johnson if she would as a 100th birthday gift.
“If a 100-year-old nun asked that of you, what would your answer be? ... Yes, sister,” Johnson said with a laugh.
She praised the renovation and those who helped make it possible.
The entrance to the museum will be moved to what is now the Daughters of Charity archives entrance.
An enclosed glass entryway will welcome visitors on a single level into the marble lobby that sisters have passed through for decades, according to Judge. There will be two special exhibit galleries with changing exhibits dedicated to the Daughters of Charity archives and the shrine itself.
The lobby will feature a digital interactive exhibit that communicates the legacy of Mother Seton.
In the direction of the Basilica, there will be three galleries: seeker, servant and saint. Each will include artifacts that tell the story of Mother Seton’s life, Judge said. The museum experience will naturally lead visitors into the Basilica.
While much of the work will be internal, the renovation will also include new parking with more spaces, Judge said. The existing museum and visitors center will stay open while the work commences, according to Susan Shelton, director of finance and administration.
Judge said the plan is to open the new museum and visitors centers late in the summer of 2023.
