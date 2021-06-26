Bright summer is upon us, and the change of seasons brings us out into the light of long, warm days and short nights.
The longest day of this year, the summer solstice, was June 20. This day, when the darkness of night is of shortest duration, holds great meaning for those of us who practice Earth-centered spirituality.
In contemporary pagan practice, the summer solstice is one of our high holy days. Many of us refer to the holiday as Litha, a name that comes from the Anglo-Saxon word for the months that we think of as June and July. At this time, we celebrate the benefits of the abundant sunshine upon our lives and efforts. The seeds we planted back at the vernal equinox in mid-March are beginning to be productive.
On a practical level, this means we are enjoying produce from the garden. Beets and chard are coming in, the green beans are growing strong, and the squash is beginning to fruit. However, “seeds” can be many things — the promise of plants to come but also ideas and beginnings of all kinds. This solstice is particularly bountiful considering the strange, difficult winter that preceded it.
We are seeing the results of seeds planted in spring — the physical ones, of course, and the metaphorical ones, including the vaccinations that we received against COVID-19. The medicine is beginning to show its benefits, its bounty. We are now able to wrap our arms around friends and loved ones we have not been able to hug since early 2020. We can begin to gather with other vaccinated friends without fear. The full harvest of this miracle of science, dedication, responsibility and ingenuity is still to come, but the early fruits are sweet indeed. There is much to be grateful for.
The Wheel of the Year offers us points at which to pause and take stock of both what is before us and what brought about those changes. We can take this time to see the passage of idea from seed to blossom to fruit. Take a moment to look back. What did you plant in the spring? How are those projects and changes going now? This time of brightest sunlight offers us an additional blessing: We can take this opportunity, this bountiful time when the sun is highest in the sky, to make changes. This is the early harvest. There are more to come. What are you growing underneath the bright summer sun? What would you like to add, prune, nurture or dig up and start over?
Litha is a fire festival, a time to come together around a bonfire to feast, celebrate, drum and chant. For many years, I helped to run a midsummer festival in the Northern Virginia area for the pagan community. We were well known for our nighttime fire circles and the drumming and dancing that occurred at them.
Along with a pause to consider the progress of your own garden (whether literal or metaphorical), the summer solstice is a time for joy. You can tap into that thread by heading outside for some fun in the sun. Fire up the barbecue, go for a swim, or head out to the trails. There is a deep comfort in touching the endless cycle of the seasons: no matter what human dramas fill our personal worlds, summer is here, and the berries are ripe.
The shifting dance of day and night brings us the brightness of the summer solstice. However, Litha reminds us of another truth: After the solstice, night leads the dance again. The days begin to get shorter once more, and the shadows of evening touch us sooner each day. We are reminded to savor these bright days, to dig into the warmth and abundance, to save up some of the hope and optimism of early summer for the autumn and winter to come.
I invite you to live in this moment, this peak of brightness, if only for one night. I invite you to share your joy with the stars, the plants and each other.
I wish you all the blessings of summer. May the longtime sun shine bright upon you, and may your shadows be few.
Irene Glasse is president of the Frederick Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans, offering events, rituals, classes and workshops to a large, vibrant community, including Frederick’s Pagan Pride Day. She is a pagan religious professional and serves communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as a minister, teacher, musician and community organizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.