St. Michael the Archangel Anglican Catholic Church is opening the Canon Woolley Pastoral Center as a way to give back to the community. We spoke with Father Pothin Ngyele, the rector of St. Michael ACC and one of the leading members for the pastoral center.
What is the Canon Woolley Pastoral Center?
This pastoral center, which is another leg of our church, is another way of reaching out. It goes back to the scripture in the Bible. You know, when Jesus called his disciples, the 12 apostles, he called them out from the community, brought them to him for three years, [and] he trained them. At the end, what he did do? He sends them back to the community. ... Those who are here in the building are learning how to go back to the community. The pastoral center, from that perspective, is what we, as a church, are doing and want to do for the people in a community, without them feeling pressured to become members of our church.
What is the mission of the pastoral center?
It’s much more a place of support: emotional support, spiritual support. ... Our community is hurting. People who have lost loved ones, for example — family members, friends, pets. There are people who are grieving a lot, who have lost jobs, people who have lost relationships. These people need a safe place where they can come and share their story in a group of likeminded people who have gone through the same thing. Pastoral, to pastor, is to be a shepherd. The Pastoral Center is a place where, when people come, they can find that comfort, they can find that they’re being cared for.
How will the services work?
During those groups, we will be meeting once every two weeks. We will process in a group of five, a group of seven — we don’t want to make it too big. We want people to first feel very comfortable that they can share their story and also listen to other people’s stories because most of the time when we go through a problem, we think that our problem is worse until you hear someone else’s problem.
What kind of services will you offer?
We will have a group called a Grief Share Group Support. People in a community — widow, widower, people who are struggling with the loss of a loved one — they are invited to join a group of many other people who have the same issue. Another thing we will be doing will be a group support for parents of kids who died from overdoses. We say instead of just treating the addiction, we need maybe to look at the root. What causes people to go to those things?
Will professionals lead the groups?
All these groups will be led or facilitated by an expert. I have a doctorate in clinical pastoral counseling and psychotherapy. We have, in this church, another person who has a doctorate in counseling. And we have friends in the community who are willing to give the time to support what we’re doing.
When will you start offering group sessions?
We are looking to start in September. We just keep our fingers crossed that COVID doesn’t come back because we cannot have people meet here if the state is not allowing people to meet.
How much will events cost?
All the services will be free. We are a nonprofit church. We don’t charge for anything we do. We find it an obligation to help. Anyone is welcome to reach out. People need to register. Call the church, or reach out to our Facebook because it just is the nature of those gatherings — you need to know who is coming. We are not doing a drop-in or walk-in. So, the people who register have a chance to build that group of themselves, to get to know one another and to continue because that’s always very important. The confidentiality is always very important and also the sense of respect and integrity.
Who is Canon Woolley?
Father Woolley was an icon. He was an inspiration. He has done pastoral centers in previous churches where he has been. He was all over the place in America — Illinois, New York, here in Maryland. He always believed that the church should not limit activity within the walls. A church needs to be always involved in a community. By naming the center after him, and especially now that he’s gone, is a reminder of what our life is. He gave his life as a priest, not only for this church. He wanted people in a community to know the goodness of God, to know that we are caring for them.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
